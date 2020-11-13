Flooding at Tanglewood Park forces officials to delay opening of Festival of Lights until Monday

Flooding at Tanglewood Park Friday forced Forsyth County officials to delay opening of the annual Festival of Lights until Monday.
The flooding from the Yadkin River is "one of the highest flood events we've seen out there," said Mike Anderson, the director of the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department. "It's already started to recede.
"But it's not going to be out in time where we can get the show back open and cleaned up before Monday," Anderson said.
Floodwater covered part of the festival's route through the park, Anderson said. The water covered fewer than 10 displays.
The depth of the water ranged from a few feet to nearly 10 feet, Anderson said. It typically takes one or two days for floodwaters to recede back into the Yadkin River, he said.
The festival, which was scheduled to begin Friday and ends Jan. 1, attracts more than 250,000 visitors each year.
Two days of rain generated by Tropical Storm Eta produced flooding locally and statewide.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a statewide State of Emergency on Friday amid reports that rivers across Eastern North Carolina will continue to rise through this weekend, the governor's office said. State officials will assess the flood damage to determine if areas qualify for state or federal disaster declarations.
The city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will not declare a state of emergency because of flooding at this time, said August Vernon, the director of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emergency Management.
"That could be subject to change," Vernon said.
Four deaths in Wake and Alexander counties have been blamed on the flooding. The N.C. Highway Patrol reported several additional fatalities from weather-related collisions or accidents in Iredell, Alexander, Rockingham and Person counties, the governor's office said.
"Our prayers go out to the families and friends of those who were injured or killed by these devastating floods," Cooper said in a statement.
In Winston-Salem, the Marketplace Mall parking lot was flooded Thursday by rising waters from nearby Salem Creek.
Daniel Kleeberg, the manager of Marketplace Mall and Marketplace Cinema, said Friday that the mall and cinema buildings were spared from flooding damage.
"The outdoor projection booth took on about 24 inches of water, and we won’t know the extent of the damage until Sunday," Kleeberg said.
The facilities were fortunate that the property damage was limited to the parking lot, mostly silt that will require pressure washing to remove, Kleeberg said.
“The mall is open, and there are places to safely park,” he said. “We’re going to clean it up and move on. It could have been a lot worse.”
Kleeberg said he’s been involved with the facilities since 2002.
“Never have I seen flooding to this degree,” Kleeberg said. “This was likely a textbook example of a flash flood because it took just about 10 minutes of hard rain for it to happen."
Reynolda Road was flooded Thursday as water from Mill Creek and the marsh at Poindexter Nature Preserve overflowed into the shopping center across the street.
The water didn't reach Coppola's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant at 3512 Yadkinville Road or the ABC Store at 3504 Yadkinville Road. However, the water covered the parking lots at both sites, said Sal Coppola, the restaurant's owner, and Gregory Bradsher, the administrator of the Triad Municipal ABC Board.
The restaurant was opened Friday for its take-out service, Coppola said.
The ABC store sits a high ground so the water reached its hedges and a step on its ramp, Bradsher said. The store was closed Thursday when Reynolda Road and the parking lot flooded, but it reopened Friday, he said.
The American Red Cross provided assistance to 14 local people who were evacuated from their homes because of Thursday's flooding, said Caroline Fountain, a spokeswoman for the Greater Carolinas Region of the Red Cross.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department reported a discharge of 314,770 gallons of untreated wastewater amid flooding at the Elledge Wastewater Treatment Plant at 2801 Griffith Road, the agency said. The wastewater traveled into the Salem Creek in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin, the agency said.
The N.C. Division of Water Resources is reviewing the incident.
The Yadkin River at Yadkin College in western Davidson County continued flooding Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The South Yadkin River also continued flooding 6 miles southwest of Mocksville.
Journal reporter Richard Craver contributed to this story.
