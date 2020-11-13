Flooding at Tanglewood Park forces officials to delay opening of Festival of Lights until Monday

Flooding at Tanglewood Park Friday forced Forsyth County officials to delay opening of the annual Festival of Lights until Monday.

The flooding from the Yadkin River is "one of the highest flood events we've seen out there," said Mike Anderson, the director of the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department. "It's already started to recede.

"But it's not going to be out in time where we can get the show back open and cleaned up before Monday," Anderson said.

Floodwater covered part of the festival's route through the park, Anderson said. The water covered fewer than 10 displays.

The depth of the water ranged from a few feet to nearly 10 feet, Anderson said. It typically takes one or two days for floodwaters to recede back into the Yadkin River, he said.

The festival, which was scheduled to begin Friday and ends Jan. 1, attracts more than 250,000 visitors each year.

Two days of rain generated by Tropical Storm Eta produced flooding locally and statewide.