The remnants of Hurricane Sally likely will inundate the Triad and Northwest North Carolina with rain Thursday through early Saturday, forecasters now say. The storm also will combine with a cold front to lower temperatures.
"You are definitely going to get some showers," said Chrissy Cockrell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. "And it may result in localized flooding in the Triad."
The storm's remnants might produce 2 to 5 inches Thursday through Friday in the Triad, Cockrell said.
The weather service has issued a hazardous weather alert for central North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties. Steady rainfall Thursday through Saturday could result in flooding in urban areas, the weather service said.
Hurricane Sally was expected to come ashore late Tuesday night in the Mobile Bay area of south Alabama, the weather service said. As of Tuesday, the storm had winds of 85 mph and was moving at 2 mph.
The storm's predicted rainfall of up to 30 inches in the Gulf Coast region could trigger historic rainfall over the southern United States, according to Accuweather in State College, Pa.
The storm may unload excessive rainfall on portions of southeastern Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Florida panhandle and the Carolinas during its slow move northeastward through the end of this week, Accuweather said.
The weather service also has issued a hazardous weather alert for Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. The storm likely will bring 2 to 4 inches of rain Thursday and Friday across the High Country of western North Carolina and its adjacent foothills, the weather service said.
Areas of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Wilkes, Watauga, Alleghany and Ashe counties could receive 4 inches of rain, said Nick Fillo, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
The storm will generate at least 1 inch of rain Wednesday night into Friday morning over the remainder of North Carolina, said Dave Bowers, a senior meteorologist for Accuweather. Some areas might get higher amounts of rain, he said.
Potential flooding is possible along low-lying areas near creeks, streams and rivers in the region, Fillo said.
Wednesday night's forecast calls for a 30% to 40% chance of rain in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone with low temperatures ranging from around 60 degrees in Forsyth and Surry counties to around 56 degrees in Watauga County.
Thursday's forecast calls for a 60% to 70% chance of rain in Forsyth, Surry and Watauga counties with high temperatures ranging from near 70 degrees in Winston-Salem, near 74 degrees in Mount Airy and near 67 degrees in Boone.
Friday's forecast calls for a 50% to 70% chance of rain in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone with high temperatures in the mid- to high-60s in the three cities.
