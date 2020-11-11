 Skip to main content
Flooding forces closure of part of University Parkway: Flash flood watch in effect for Winston-Salem area until 7 p.m. Thursday.
A car drives through flood waters on the northbound ramp onto U.S. Highway 52 earlier this year. Drivers are asked to use caution because heavy rains may cause flooding around Winston-Salem.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Winston-Salem and nearby parts of central and Northwest North Carolina are under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

In Winston-Salem, flooding has forced the closure of University Parkway South between Deacon Boulevard and Coliseum Drive, police said in a news release Wednesday evening. The Winston-Salem Police Department is advising motorists to exercise caution and utilize an alternate route if traveling in the area.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a fallen tree was blocking Craver School Road, north of the Lansing Drive intersection. Police were on the scene rerouting traffic.

Showers, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected during the period, with local amounts of up to four inches of rain possible. In most areas storm totals were predicted to reach 2-3 inches.

The National Weather Service said people who live in areas that are prone to flooding should take precautions and be on the alert.

Drivers are being warned not to attempt driving through any flooded roads that they encounter, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather forecasters said the conditions are being caused by a stream of tropical air spreading across the state in advance of an approaching cold front. By Saturday, the high here will be only about 60, with lows in the mid-40s during the period.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

