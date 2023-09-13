Winston-Salem businessman and entrepreneur Don Flow has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The order is one of the highest civilian honors granted by the office of the governor.

Flow was recognized with the honor at Greater Winston-Salem’s annual meeting on Tuesday.

Flow is chairman and chief executive of Flow Automotive Cos., which operates in 10 cities in North Carolina and Virginia and has 51 franchises.

“When we think of those community members who came together when Winston-Salem was at a crossroads and led us forward, Don is central to the efforts that brought about our next chapter as a city of innovation,” Greater Winston-Salem president and chief executive Mark Owens said.