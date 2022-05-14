Food-stamp recipients will get maximum benefits through August

Nearly 220,000 North Carolina participants in the federal Food and Nutrition Services program will continue to receive the maximum benefit amount through August, the state Department of Health and Human Services said last week.

Food and Nutrition Services is a federal food-assistance program that provides low-income families the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet. Benefits are issued via Electronic Benefit Transfer cards (EBT cards).

More than 1.6 million North Carolinians benefit from the program, also known as food stamps.

Families do not need to take action to receive these additional benefits, and there is no application for this program.

The goal is helping families access food during the pandemic and compensate for financial and economic hardships resulting from widespread business and industry closures.

The additional benefits begin this week, and remain linked to the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2021-2022 school year.

Recipients have been receiving the full FNS benefits since March 2020, when the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced locally and nationwide.

The latest benefits will cover food needs for children who were eligible from September to May. Children are eligible if they were 5 years old or younger as of Sept. 1, 2021, and participated in Food and Nutrition Services.

The supplements will be distributed to batches of recipients each workday until all eligible recipients with active FNS cases have been supplemented.

Residents can apply for FNS benefits online with ePass at epass.nc.gov., or by filling out a paper application and mailing it to or dropping it off at their county Department of Social Services.

More information about FNS benefits in North Carolina can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/FNS or call the state EBT call center at (866) 719-0141.

Beneficiaries received a permanent 25% increase in their benefits in October.

The increase on the benefits is the result of a congressionally mandated re-evaluation to determine whether it reflects the current cost of a nutritionally adequate diet.

DHHS said the recent benefit increase was the largest in the program’s history, with the average monthly per-person benefit rising from $121 to $157.

The program is designed to address food insecurity, particularly involving children.

DHHS said that children “are particularly susceptible to the negative impacts of a lack of access to healthy food because their brains and bodies are still developing.”

“Having enough nutritious food every day is an essential part of health and well-being,” said Gale Perry, DHHS’s chief deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being.

“This will help hundreds of thousands of North Carolina families — many with young children — keep nutritious food on the table.”

North Carolina was one of the first states to launch P-EBT for children in K-12 schools and child care settings early in the pandemic.

