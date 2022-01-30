Food-stamp recipients will get maximum benefits through February

Residents can apply for FNS benefits online with ePass at epass.nc.gov., or by filling out a paper application and mailing it to or dropping it off at their county Department of Social Services.

More information about FNS benefits in North Carolina can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/FNS or call the state EBT call center at (866) 719-0141.

Beneficiaries received a permanent 25% increase in their benefits in October.

The increase on the benefits is the result of a congressionally mandated re-evaluation to determine whether it reflects the current cost of a nutritionally adequate diet.

DHHS said the recent benefit increase was the largest in the program’s history, with the average monthly per-person benefit rising from $121 to $157.

The program is designed to address food insecurity, particularly involving children.

DHHS said that children “are particularly susceptible to the negative impacts of a lack of access to healthy food because their brains and bodies are still developing.”