Football or basketball at Forsyth Tech? Community college to explore addition of sports teams.

Forsyth Technical Community College said Friday it is exploring adding intercollegiate athletics at the junior college level.

At least 19 of the 58 schools in the N.C. Community College System have sports teams.

Sixteen of the community colleges are members of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), including Davidson-Davie, Guilford Technical, Rockingham and Surry.

Forsyth Tech stressed it is "in the early exploratory stage of determining all the details, budgets and needs for an intercollegiate athletic program."

That could include providing e-sports, which are competitions involving video games.

The college has offered intermural athletics on and off over the years, including participating in an intramural soccer club tournament.

"Forsyth Tech believes that the potential for an athletics program will increase the college’s ability to foster more student success, strengthen and exemplify the already diverse student body, and create an even stronger sense of belonging and inclusivity," Forsyth Tech said.

The exploratory phase will includes reviewing best practices, staffing models, costs and other resources.

Janet Spriggs said in a statement that since she became Forsyth Tech's president in 2019, "I have had students, faculty and staff come to me and mention their desire and passion for athletic programming.

“We are now ready to fully explore if we can add athletics to the list of trailblazing student life and engagement activities that we provide.”

When asked about the timing of the review, Devin Purgason, a spokesman for the college, said "our leadership team has been discussing this for the last couple of years, and we now feel ready to more fully explore what it would entail to bring athletics to Forsyth Tech."

"If the college is going to adopt athletic programs, we want to be sure to do so in a thoughtful and deliberate manner."

Other community colleges

Forsyth Tech would have Triad rivals in several NJCAA-sponsored sports.

Davidson-Davie offers men's basketball, men's and women's golf, and volleyball.

GTCC offers baseball, men's and women's basketball, and volleyball, plus esports.

Rockingham offers baseball, men's and women's cross country, and volleyball.

Surry offers baseball, men's and women's golf, softball and volleyball.

Most of the state's community colleges that offer intercollegiate athletics compete in Region 10 of NJCAA, which includes colleges in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

At the Division II level of Region 10, NCJAA members can offer partial athletic scholarships, including for books, tuition and fees.

"In accordance with the institutions' open-door admissions policy, students admitted to the college who plan to participate in intercollegiate athletics must meet all admissions criteria set forth in the College General Catalog/Student Handbook," according to the NJCAA.

"Player eligibility includes standards established by the institution and NJCAA."

According to the Forsyth Tech news release, about 50% of two-year colleges nationally have intercollegiate athletic programs. Within the next several years, that number is expected to climb to 65%-70%

Student-athletes are also 11% more likely to graduate than the student body as a whole, according to the NJCAA.

Forsyth Tech said no state taxpayer funds will be used on the exploratory study or future athletic programming, "making fundraising a critical piece to this process."

"Community involvement and student input will be critical in determining the direction of this exploration, and Forsyth Tech intends to use surveys and other research methods to gather information from the community, K-12 partners, students, faculty and staff."

Response

"Young people have shown a desire to continue to compete in interscholastic sports after their high school careers end, and FTCC is wisely answering this demand," said Todd McFall, a sports economist at Wake Forest University.

"I salute this plan as long there are no plans to invest in football, which is too risky because of how expensive it is to operate a team.

"Plus, the game is losing popularity among young people to play, so it will become harder to get increases in demand to attend the school to play football," McFall said.

Forsyth Tech said "we think that potentially adding this form of programming will help us attract students who normally would not have even considered pursuing a college education."

McFall said Forsyth Tech could play a role in keeping young people engaged in education by offering intercollegiate athletics.

"Many students who might have been interested in attending FTCC, but for the lack of athletic opportunities, soon could keep the school on their lists of potential schools," McFall said.

"If done correctly, more young people at FTCC will have a community around them to help shepherd them through the school’s educational process and onto careers or more educational opportunities."