For former little league all-stars, memories are worth far more than wins and losses

Deep inside the pages of the Winston-Salem Journal (and the afternoon Sentinel) is where uplifting community news could be found.

Articles about the Winston-Salem Little Leaguers — three of whom I’d just met — started small, competing for space with accounts of the Soap Box Derby and local tennis.

“Winston-Salem beats Southwest 10-4, advances to play Randleman in state playoffs.”

A couple more wins, 10-1 over Randleman and 10-3 over a team from Hickory, meant these boys would get to travel out past Asheville to Canton for a chance to advance in the single-elimination tournament.

“We didn’t think about the stakes or anything,” said Rick Easter, a star of that team who’d go on to play in high school and college. “It was just fun.”

Chocolate, soda and plane rides

The idea to get the team back together is something Whitney had long considered.

He wanted to do it in 2014 to make it an even 50-year reunion. But real life, as it tends to, got in the way.