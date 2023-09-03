In front of her students at Out of the Ordinary Nail Academy, Arlisia Murray goes over the essential skills to be a successful manicurist — how to file, clean and buff nails, the importance of disinfecting equipment and customer service.

There's another lesson, and it's one she preaches to her students nightly.

"You know how you're going to make it?" she asks them. "Sacrifice. Sacrifice. Sacrifice."

Murray, 48, is proof that setting goals and working toward them can lead to success.

A manicurist in Winston-Salem for 28 years, Murray owns Out of the Ordinary Nail Salon and Skin Spa on Indiana Avenue and Out of the Ordinary Nail Academy on Silas Creek Parkway.

Getting to this point required vision, business savvy, a dose of blind faith, and yes, plenty of sacrifice.

Her career has been marked by a continuing desire to evolve. A few years after opening her salon, Murray, a single mother, decided to resume her education at Winston-Salem State University. She pursued a business administration degree in a program that offered classes on weeknights and weekends. WSSU wound up scrapping that program and moved classes to regular weekday hours, creating a huge conflict for Murray at a time when her son was still in school and needed supervision.

She scaled back some of her work hours, relied on family to help with childcare and after three years of school, earned her degree.

Besides being a licensed manicurist, she is also a certified advanced nail technician and is pursuing a medical nail technician certificate.

Murray has always been comfortable in the world of cosmetology.

Her father was a barber who cut hair while serving in the U.S. Marines and, later, at a shop on Liberty Street when the family moved back to Winston-Salem.

Several other family members worked in cosmetology, giving Murray the idea of what she might want to with her life.

Her parents had different thoughts.

"They told me, 'You're going to college.' But it wasn't what I wanted to do," Murray recalled.

To appease them, she went to WSSU for about a year before quitting. At the time, lots of nail salons were popping up around the city, she said. Long fascinated by the creativity and design of nails, Murray heard about a manicuring school, and with money saved from a job, paid the tuition for what was then a 150-hour program.

Today, a nail technician or, manicurist, is required to complete 300 hours of coursework and pass two exams to be licensed in North Carolina.

Working in nail salons after earning her license, Murray built up her clientele. She also observed the salon owners.

"I picked up some business skills. We still keep in touch," she said. "I think it's important to have mentors."

One day, she saw an empty building on Waughtown Street and learned that the rent that was comparable to the booth rental she was paying at a salon.

"I took a leap of faith," Murray said. "My mom always told me that I'm a risk-taker. But it has to make sense."

Another risk that made sense?

Opening her own school.

Murray had been teaching occasional classes in Greensboro and, after one too many trips, decided that Winston-Salem needed its own school. To her knowledge, the city hadn't had one in years.

She found a spot at 1921 Silas Creek Parkway and learned the ins and outs of what it took to refurbish a building.

"I became an electrician, a general contractor," she said. "If I hadn't had that background in business administration, I don't think I would have made it."

Out of the Ordinary Nail Academy opened two years, and today has a waiting list of people who want to enroll. Once students complete the coursework and pass their licensing exams, Murray tries to place her graduates, putting some to work in her salon on Indiana Avenue, which continues to thrive 25 years after first opening.

"I do consider myself a role model. I try to be honest about the ups and downs and share everything with my students," she said.

Murray said she owes her longevity to building relationships with customers, educating them about nail hygiene and doing quality work.

With her adult son now on his own, Murray said she feels as if she's at the height of her career. She spends her daytime hours at the salon on Indiana Avenue before heading over to the academy on Silas Creek Parkway to teach from 5:45 to 10:45 p.m.

In between all that bustle, Murray thinks about her legacy and hopes that some of the students she teaches will carry it forward.