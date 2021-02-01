For some high school students, the return to school comes just in time to salvage a year

Since mid-March, she had been in her room alone, doing school from her laptop. Like most of her classmates, she usually kept her camera off, her sense of isolation deepening.

She slipped into a depression.

She's a freshman and until today, she had not met a classmate or teacher in person.

A high-achiever who made straight A's, her grades dropped last semester, causing her anxiety to skyrocket.

"I can't do this for another semester," she told her mother. "I want to try to live."

The return to in-person learning is coming just in time for Amy, whose identity the Journal is protecting.

On Monday, she and several hundred freshmen were back in the classroom, the next step in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' reopening plan. About 2,400 freshmen will return in cohorts, alternating between in-person and remote learning.

For Amy, that will mean going to school two times a week, and though she craves more interaction, it will allow her to connect with teachers and classmates, walk the halls of her school and try to salvage what's left of this milestone year in a young person's school career.