Gary Green didn’t have to think about his answer long.

Which is worse, stifling summer heat or bone-chilling winter air?

For most of us, answering is an exercise, a hypothetical, as relief is but a flick of the wrist away on a thermostat dial.

For others, in particular the homeless and economically stressed renters who may rely on floor fans or rickety window air-conditioning units, extreme temperatures are a daily life-or-death consideration. And for health-care professionals, it’s a neither-nor proposition — both extreme heat and cold carry risk.

But to Green, a Navy veteran who works at the City with Dwellings nonprofit and has experienced homelessness himself, the answer to a hypothetical which-is-worse came quickly.

“The heat, no question,” he said Wednesday “Because you can hunker down and layer up when it gets cold. But when it’s hot, you can’t take off enough clothes to cool off. You can sit there in your shorts still panting.”

Expanded options

Weather extremes in summer tend to bring out creative measures to try and provide respite.

In the winter, cities and nonprofit organizations open emergency overnight shelters. Volunteers at such places as City with Dwellings fan out to encourage folks to come in from the cold.

And when the feels-like temperature starts to push triple digits, Winston-Salem (and other Triad cities) tout recreation and community buildings as cooling centers.

Nonprofits geared toward working for the homeless population expand their options as well by allowing folks to linger indoors.

City with Dwellings, at the corner of Broad and Sixth streets in an old church, has picnic tables set up under a pair of tall shade trees growing in the shadow of its two-story building.

Odd as it sounds, the nonprofit also has a portable shower trailer where people can rinse off the salt and dried sweat.

“You’d be amazed how much it helps,” said Green, who proclaimed “minister of showers” as his title with the organization. “Think about it. We’re in the city, surrounded by tall buildings and concrete that hold in the heat. You walk everywhere to find somewhere to sleep or get something to eat.”

On a typical day, someone struggling to survive isn’t hopping in a car to tend to the day-to-day. He (or she) might clock miles going between an overnight shelter to a soup kitchen or “going to the bus station, the library or anywhere with air-conditioning where they’ll let you sit for a few minutes,” Green said.

As the worst of Wednesday’s highs were peaking, peer-support specialist Eric Vaughn made certain that the folks who were coming into City with Dwellings had plenty of water and knew that they weren’t being hustled along.

“You need to drink more than that,” he reminded one young man pulling a small wagon.

As to whether the heat or the cold is more difficult, director of diversion and outreach Lea Thullbery said a certain segment of the 250 or so clients she knows by name (or face) often resist entreaties.

“We always have trouble convincing some people to come indoors. Some won’t come inside in winter unless there’s 4 inches of ice. Generally, some of the hardcores won’t come in for either cold or heat.

“We feel like the heat is worse. If (the temperature) goes below 32, it won’t last long. But in summer, it seems like the heat goes on and on.”

‘Neither’

As for the cooling centers at city recreation and community facilities, employees report that it’s difficult to tell without asking directly why someone visits.

“It’s hard to say why people come in,” said Gary Lash, a district recreation supervisor who was at the Sprague Street Rec Center. “We have our regular camps and programs. Sometimes people come sit for a hot second and say, ‘It feels good in here’ before they head back out.”

A lot of times, neighborhood residents without cars stop by while doing errands and chores.

“(Adults) pop in to use the bathroom or get a drink of water,” said Eli Coe, who was helping run kids’ camps and activities. “It’s good to let people know we’re here and that it’s air-conditioned no matter what.”

As to any discussions about exposure to weather extremes, Dr. Ben Sayers, an emergency department physician at Novant Health, stands with a professional opinion based on experience: both are awful.

“I would plead the Fifth (Amendment),” he said Thursday. “One is no worse than the other; they can cause problems. Hypothermia, cold, and or hypothermia, heat, are both dangerous.”

Extreme heat, since we’re living through a July week in which some 150 million Americans were under some type of heat advisory, can cause an array of conditions including fainting, dehydration, heat exhaustion and stroke.

Sayers’ advice for dealing with heat includes the obvious (drinking plenty of fluid) and the counter-intuitive — wearing loose, breathable clothing that covers as much of the skin as possible.

“Sometimes people wonder why people working in yards wear long sleeves,” he said. “UV rays cause problems.”