For Triad businesses, 2021 has been a year of changes

If there’s one thing that businesses, both large and small, and investors dislike the most, it’s uncertainty.
As the Triad prepares to enter 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic remains.
Many local consumers remain wary of resuming normal activities amid surges in COVID-19 cases.
Even so, there have been pockets of the local economy that have not only survived a full pandemic year’s impact on their business, but have thrived with stunning levels of demand for their products and services.
At the same time, businesses are navigating the challenges of supply chain delays, workers shortages, and higher expenses contributing to inflation levels not seen in decades. Those factors are inhibiting many economic sectors, particularly hospitality, leisure and retail.
Single-family home prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic, with willing sellers flooded by multiple offers from individuals and families wanting to trade up or down in terms of square footage, bedrooms and bathrooms.
Those buyers are competing with aggressive out-of-state corporations, such as Opendoor, Redfine and Offerpad, that pitch typically higher offers and quicker turnaround times.
Several Triad businesses and corporations shared their pandemic stories and hopes for a more certain 2022.
DIY a lift
Count McIntyre Manufacturing Group of Thomasville is among those who have experienced a major uptick in demand, primarily for their custom metal retail displays and fabrication services.
Foremost have been orders from hardware retailers, such as Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement, that have kept McIntyre’s workforce of 80 exceptionally busy.
Those retailers are capitalizing on more homeowners opting for DIY projects.
Jeff McIntyre, a second-generation family member and company president, said the current sales boom came after significant production changes.
“We added a second shift early on the pandemic, not as much because of customer demand, but to spread out our workers to comply with production standards as an essential business,” McIntrye said.
“We cut out overtime and went to four 10-hour shifts Mondays through Thursdays to limit how much our employees were at work. We split our break and lunch times into four increments.”
McIntyre said the business has been — so far — able to adjust to higher steel costs. Customers are understanding and tolerating longer production times for their products.
“We still can’t get everything we want when we want it and it costs more,” McIntyre said. “The prices we quote to them they typically have been passing along.”
When the pickup in demand began, McIntyre and other officials attempted to hire additional workers with mixed results.
“We were interviewing 20 people hoping to get 10 to come on board,” McIntyre said. “The competition for those workers became increasingly harder.”
McIntyre responded by raising its first- and second-shift entry-level pay by $4 to $13 and $14 an hour, respectively.
“We’ve raised the pay for our mid- and upper-level employees as well, and we’ve been fortunate that our turnover has remained as low as it was before the pandemic,” McIntyre said.
“We have 23 employees with at least 10 years with us, and another 22 with between four and 10 years.
“It’s a really good group of employees overall,” McIntyre said. “We take care of them and they enjoy what they do.”
‘Dog eat dog’
Operating a marketing agency, such as Casey Creative in Bermuda Run, meant long hours most days well before the pandemic, owner Roger Casey said.
The pandemic has required employees to “wear a lot more hats than normal and stretch ourselves thin to keep things moving,” Casey said.
“We haven’t had to slash operating hours or anything like that.
“But, I know the stress level has been much higher as clients still demand the same level of service despite all of the difficulties in terms of supply chain, labor, and so on that impact our deliverables.”
Reducing business hours or days isn’t an option, and “we really can’t automate any of our processes,” Casey said.
“But, if we could, I’m not sure it would align with our philosophy and culture to do so.”
Trying to ease the work crunch by adding an employee has been more challenging than Casey expected.
“We were able to find our most recent hire with the help of a staffing agency, which was expensive,” Casey said.
“It was previously much easier when I could simply post about an opening on Facebook and have numerous resumes and referrals sent my way.
“It’s particularly bizarre since all of our positions are work-from-home, so one would think it would be easier to find people with a very flexible and accommodating working condition.”
Providing incentives “both monetary and non-monetary” have not eased what he calls “the fear that another employer will attempt to poach them.”
“I’ve heard numerous stories about this happening, and while I can’t blame the companies that are poaching or the employees who take advantage of more generous packages, it definitely makes the environment feel much more dog-eat-dog,” Casey said.
Back to normal?
Peyton Smith is the owner of Mission Pizza Napoletana on Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
“In 2020, the mindset was ‘OK, this is happening, let’s put our head down and get through it,’ “ Smith said.
“Now, two years in, the mindset can often be a bit more like ‘How are we still dealing with this? When can we get back to normal?’
“COVID has injured our company financially, for sure. This sucks.”
The restaurant opened in 2014, emphasizing “the centuries-old tradition of pizza makers in the birthplace of pizza; Naples, Italy.”
Getting ingredients and figuring out what hours to be open have been tough.
“2021 has presented more frequent things to have to adapt to versus 2020,” Smith said. “It’s easier to just be pissed off about it all versus 2020.
“We have reduced hours, but that is more about demand than a response to employee availability. We have made some operational shifts and changes to our menu and offerings to maximize our operating efficiency.”
Smith said his search for new hires remains selective.
“I believe good restaurants are all about people, human interaction, human hands making food for guests,” Smith said.
“Restaurants, good ones, are alive. When the vitality goes away, what do you have? We aren’t here to make food and put it in a box. We are not here to make money by any means. That’s not our reason for being.”
Smith said the pandemic has yielded positive and negative response from customers.
“We have a special and unique clientele on average at MPN, who give us wide berth to do our thing, and that’s to our advantage,” Smith said.
“However, overall, consumer behavior doesn’t change, doesn’t want to change. American consumers are among the most entitled and unrealistic there are.”
When asked if 2022 will be better for his business, Smith said “I am downtown, so 2022 will be a holding pattern at best.”
“We will make some shifts to our business to meet our needs, to move in the direction we want to move.
“If that doesn’t take, we have to examine all alternatives for MPN.”
Big splash
The reluctance or inability to venture out, particularly on vacation, has led many homeowners to spend their money at home.
Appliance, home decor and home furnishings manufacturers are reaping the benefits in sales, while trying to manage supply chain challenges that are creating longer production and delivery times.
Hayward Holdings Inc. is the largest private employer in Clemmons, and 13th largest in Forsyth with 747 full- and 174 part-time jobs as of March. It is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of pool equipment and associated systems.
Hayward is experiencing a substantial surge in customer demand for its products.
So much so that Hayward reported in October a more-than-threefold increase in third-quarter net income to $50.3 million. Sales rose 56.2% to $350.6 million.
Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s president and chief executive, said the company is experiencing “sustained demand for Hayward products as we continue to see strength in the pool market.”
“We remain encouraged by the on-going trends developing in the outdoor living space, fueling sustainable growth for pools and pool products.”
However, the company cautioned that “while current demand levels and Hayward’s production capabilities remain strong, the adverse cost impact from the rapid rate of inflation and on-going global supply chain disruptions are greater than previously anticipated.”
“While we anticipate inflationary and supply side pressures to persist through the end of the year, we are prioritizing pricing and productivity actions to help offset these headwinds.”
Hayward is in the process of moving its headquarters to Charlotte from Berkeley Heights, N.J., by summer 2022. It recently opened a 324,000-square-foot distribution facility within Davie Industrial Center in Mocksville.
The Mocksville facility represents a $25 million capital investment and is projected to have a workforce of 200 at full production, representing 50 new jobs and 150 employees transferred from its Clemmons facility.
Every day brings challenges
A frequent rider on the hospitality roller coaster has been Minnewawa, a company that makes woven labels and ribbon. The company moved during the pandemic from Knoxville, Tenn., to Thomasville in part to be closer to the owners’ families.
The company also shifted production to gain additional space at a lower cost, as well as bring in new equipment and benefit from the textile manufacturing expertise in Davidson and the Triad.
Minnewawa, founded in Utica, N.Y., in 1929, is the longest running woven label maker in the United States.
According to Minnewawa’s Mark Bivens, people who have stayed in a hotel recently likely had towels and other bathroom linens featuring Minnewawa’s woven labels. Dog collars with ribbons attached also are a Minnewawa product.
Because most Knoxville employees chose not to follow the company to Thomasville, Bivens said the company has been hiring employees as quickly as it can.
It is up to 18 workers and would be willing to ramp up to 25-27 to operate a second shift.
“Every day brings its own challenges,” Bivens said. “We have more demand for our products than we can meet with a backlog that really began to back up this summer as hospitality business picked up.”
Part of that backlog comes from suppliers having their own issues with staffing and materials. Bivens said Minnewawa almost ran out of supplies in August.
“Our own backlog typically has been three weeks, but it has grown to 12 weeks at times,” Bivens said.
“Many customers are understanding, but the response has been all over the spectrum. We have had to prioritize our customer base as best we can because no customer is less important than the others.”
Bivens said the company’s willingness to pay $15 an hour to an entry-level worker has had an unexpected benefit for some applicants.
“We have had people apply, hear our wage offer, and then go back to their current employer and say they would stay there if they match,” Bivens said.
“We’re getting a few more people to apply, so we’re hopeful that we can meet our needs soon.”
Thriving on the fly
The timing of the pandemic couldn’t have been much worse for the operators of Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse at 401 S. Railroad St. in Lexington.
Brent and Ashlee Moore opened the doors on Feb. 29, 2020, just as the pandemic began. The brewhouse has capacity for up to 280 customers.
“We still haven’t had a normal year to see what we’re capable of financially,” said Justin Butler with the brewhouse.
The pandemic has tested the brewhouse’s mettle, with state-mandated restrictions on indoor gatherings, among other things.
“It’s been a silver lining of sorts because it has forced us to be very flexible in figuring things out on the fly, constantly re-evaluating what we’re doing and how we’re meeting customers’ needs and expectations,” Butler said.
“Figuratively, we’ve been trying to make lemonade of the lemons we’ve been handed since we opened.”
Bivens said that 2021 “really became about putting our finger on the pulse of our customers, what did they want from us, how we could better serve them, whether regulars or first timers.”
For example, when restaurants, taprooms and brewpubs were allowed to have customers again, they were limited by a 9 p.m. curfew outside takeout and delivery services.
Goose and the Monkey responded by opening at 9 a.m. and converting into a coffee house with pastries and other sweets available to customers and food trucks were brought in.
Butler said the biggest challenges by far have been “the cost of everything — barley, hops, yeast, other nutrients, flavorings, fruits., shipping, cans, packaging — have gone up.”
“We’re managed for the most part not to pass those costs onto our customers.”
That has meant putting less emphasis on pre-packaged beer, such as in cans, in favor of adding more draft options and in-house sales.
Butler said the brewhouse has tried to find a balance on COVID-19 mask requirements by encouraging employees and customers to wear them, but not making it mandatory.
“We’re created as much open space as we can between tables, improved our ventilation and obsessively clean up after customers leave,” Butler said.
Another example of the brewhouse responding to its customer base has been setting aside space for pop-up shops of local vendors so they get exposure to potential new clientele outside their normal business hours.
“We’ve been incredibly fortunate that our customers and our community want to see us succeed,’ Butler said, citing customers buying T-shirts, beer mugs and other merchandise to keep cash flow going during the shutdown.
“In turn, we’re trying to provide folks with some sense of normalcy by hosting parties — safely, of course — so that they can get out and about and be communal as humans are meant to be.”
Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021
COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.
The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.
The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.
Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.
The decision on whether to convict a twice-impeached former President Donald Trump split North Carolina's two U.S. senators.
The one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic stirred an array of emotions as people tried to process everything that happened over the pa…
Mindful of the need to be faithful stewards of offerings and donations, two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches chose transformation over…
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way beyond left field.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has …
When Kelly King began working for BB&T Corp. in 1972, his career aspiration was working as a branch manager near his eastern North Carolin…
336-727-7376