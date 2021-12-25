For Triad businesses, 2021 has been a year of changes

Minnewawa, founded in Utica, N.Y., in 1929, is the longest running woven label maker in the United States.

According to Minnewawa’s Mark Bivens, people who have stayed in a hotel recently likely had towels and other bathroom linens featuring Minnewawa’s woven labels. Dog collars with ribbons attached also are a Minnewawa product.

Because most Knoxville employees chose not to follow the company to Thomasville, Bivens said the company has been hiring employees as quickly as it can.

It is up to 18 workers and would be willing to ramp up to 25-27 to operate a second shift.

“Every day brings its own challenges,” Bivens said. “We have more demand for our products than we can meet with a backlog that really began to back up this summer as hospitality business picked up.”

Part of that backlog comes from suppliers having their own issues with staffing and materials. Bivens said Minnewawa almost ran out of supplies in August.

“Our own backlog typically has been three weeks, but it has grown to 12 weeks at times,” Bivens said.