For UNC and Duke fans, Saturday's game comes with dread and excitement

Greg Timmerman plans to watch Saturday’s Final Four matchup between North Carolina and Duke in a safe space.

Far, far away from Duke fans.

“My wife got invited to a party, but I can’t watch with Duke fans. I can’t do it,” Timmerman said. “We’re going to watch with Carolina fans. If someone was in my face, I just couldn’t take it.”

If the emotions of Tar Heel and Blue Devil fans are in overdrive for a regular-season game, they are nearing the breaking point heading into the historic game, which pits the two bitter rivals against each other for the first time in the NCAA Tournament.

At stake is a berth in the national championship game against either Kansas or Villanova. But because this is North Carolina-Duke, there’s a little more on the line.

As much as one team’s fan base wants to win, it also desperately wants not want to lose to the nemesis on one of the biggest stages in all of sports.

Duke would also love to avenge an embarrassing loss to the Tar Heels in front of dozens of former Blue Devils for retiring Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

And how sweet would it be for the Tar Heels to send Coach K back to Durham with another loss, denying the legendary coach his sixth national championship?

Sweet, very sweet, Tar Heel fans say.

And the possibility of a loss? Unfathomable.

Which is why the idea of this game is as nerve-wracking as a game-winning shot attempt circling around the rim as time expires.

“For all of us, we had kind of hoped that this would never happen,” said Timmerman, who has been following North Carolina since he was about 5 years old.

His entire family, he said, “lives and dies with every play.”

9-1-1, you’re officially on notice.

Timmerman laughed at his own silliness, the way he puts such importance on a basketball game.

“I’d be nervous anyway,” he said. “But playing these guys, whew!”

Mark Ardrey-Graves pulls for the team wearing the darker shade of blue, but he understands how Timmerman feels.

The director of music for children and youth at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Ardrey-Graves grew up a Tar Heel fan before undergoing a conversion while a graduate student, then employee, at Duke between 1999 and 2007.

“There’s a sense of justice that these two teams have not met up in a national championship game or Final Four. We haven’t had to worry about those bragging rights,” he said. “It seems inevitable that this is the year that it happens.”

Ardrey-Graves said avenging the regular-season loss would be sweet for Duke fans, but he is also trying hard to make the whole experience fun and not so stressful, with varying degrees of success.

“It’s a sport, and we’re celebrating the athleticism of all these players, their coaches and the community around it, and I don’t want to lose sight of that,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m fully aware the stakes are high, and it’s going to be infuriating and exciting, and I do have some nerves around it. It’d be disingenuous to say I didn’t.”

Travis Temples, a Tar Heels fan, looks forward to the historic clash.

“As a fan, I want the challenge of it,” he said. “For this to possibly be Coach K’s last game, it would make it even sweeter.”

Temples plans to watch the game wearing a favorite Carolina T-shirt with a quote from former Tar Heels Coach Dean Smith — “What to do with a mistake: Recognize it. Admit it. Learn from it. Forget it.”

The old coach also had wise words about games of this magnitude: “If you make every game a life-and-death proposition, you’re going to have health problems. For one thing, you’ll be dead a lot.”

Of course, Smith never faced Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

