Forbush High School will move online this week

Forbush High School in Yadkin County will move from in-person to remote learning this week because of staffing issues, Superintendent Todd Martin told parents.

The school has so many teachers in quarantine or isolation that it is unable to cover all of the classrooms, Martin said. Teachers either came in contact with someone with COVID or have tested positive.

Martin said in the call that student numbers are in "good shape." Athletics and other afterschool activities will also be stopped for the week.

Maintenance employees will clean the school this week, and Martin said he will be in touch with students about resuming face-to-face instruction.

Forbush students will be staying at home as Starmount, the county's other high school, resumes in-person learning after it was closed for two weeks after a high number of students tested positive.

