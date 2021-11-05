Forbush student-athlete dies in shooting

A teen in Yadkin County was shot and killed on Thursday night, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies received a call about a shooting at a home on Gospel Way Church Road, southeast of Yadkinville.

Arriving deputies found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin said the girl was a Forbush High School student-athlete, but did not release her name.

“It’s always very difficult when you lose a student when a life is cut short like that,” Martin said. “This was a well-liked student, a well-respected student by the other students on campus as well as the faculty and staff there.”

Martin said school officials have begun to make resources available to students in the wake of the tragedy.

“In times like this, you want to make sure that if students need to talk to someone that you have someone available for them to talk to. That’s just part of the process of grieving,” Martin said.

No charges had been filed Friday and it was unclear how the girl was shot. The investigation is ongoing.