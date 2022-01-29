Forecasters warn of bitter cold and icy roads in Triad

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday night’s forecast in Forsyth and Guilford counties calls for mostly clear skies with a low temperature around 25 degrees in Winston-Salem and around 26 degrees in Greensboro.

Earlier on Saturday, Duke Energy Corp. reported that 1,641 of its customers in North Carolina had lost power, according to the company's website.

The utility company had restored much of that electricity by late Saturday, but it reported additional outages in the Triad.

Forsyth County had 335 customers of Duke Energy without power, and Guilford County had 69 customers without power. The company estimated that power was expected to be restored by 8 p.m. Saturday.

In a video on the City of Winston-Salem's Facebook page, Randy Britton, the city's senior community educator, said that city road crews applied salt to the city streets.

Those streets had icy spots Saturday, Britton said.

The city warned drivers to exercise caution in another tweet Saturday.

"Be careful as you travel," the city said. "There are slick places."