Forecasters warn of bitter cold and icy roads in Triad

Icy patches on Triad roads will remain Sunday with overnight temperatures dropping into the teens, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh warned residents in Forsyth and Guilford counties about those conditions Saturday, which could lead to hazardous driving Sunday.
Saturday’s brisk winds “caused a lot of the snow to evaporate,” said Tom Green, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. “Any water sitting on the roads would refreeze overnight, causing patches of black ice.”
The weather service advised that conditions should improve Sunday morning when temperatures rise above freezing. However, the agency warned residents that black ice is difficult to see.
“Use caution while walking and traveling,” the weather service said.
Winston-Salem and Forsyth County received 1 to 1½ inches of snow Friday night into Saturday morning, said Chrissy Anderson, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. Greensboro and Guilford County received an average of nearly 2 inches of snow.
Sunday's forecast for Winston-Salem and Greensboro calls for a high temperature near 42 degrees wind chill values as low as 10 to 11 degrees. Winds speeds will reach 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 22 mph.
Sunday night’s forecast in Forsyth and Guilford counties calls for mostly clear skies with a low temperature around 25 degrees in Winston-Salem and around 26 degrees in Greensboro.
Earlier on Saturday, Duke Energy Corp. reported that 1,641 of its customers in North Carolina had lost power, according to the company's website.
The utility company had restored much of that electricity by late Saturday, but it reported additional outages in the Triad.
Forsyth County had 335 customers of Duke Energy without power, and Guilford County had 69 customers without power. The company estimated that power was expected to be restored by 8 p.m. Saturday.
In a video on the City of Winston-Salem's Facebook page, Randy Britton, the city's senior community educator, said that city road crews applied salt to the city streets.
Those streets had icy spots Saturday, Britton said.
The city warned drivers to exercise caution in another tweet Saturday.
"Be careful as you travel," the city said. "There are slick places."
A video within the tweet shows a vehicle that slid off the road at Clovelly Road and Robinhood Road. Two Winston-Salem police patrol cars responded to the scene.
City recreation centers at Miller Park at 400 Leisure Lane and Harris Park at 2020 Northeast 14th Street were closed Saturday due to the inclement weather, according to the City of Winston-Salem’s Facebook page.
