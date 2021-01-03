'Forest Bathing' trail invites people to immerse themselves in nature; keep the phone in your car

But about that term, "forest bathing," Farrow said with a laugh that some people have mistaken it as a nudist activity.

Rest assured, people are clothed.

The Elkin Valley Trails Association unveiled its forest bathing trail in October on private land that the Piedmont Land Conservancy hopes to buy. It's part of a network of short trails that includes the new Carter Falls Trail near Grassy Creek Vineyard off U.S. 21.

Unlike, say, a group hike with friends and family, forest bathing is quiet and meant to be taken in solitude, the better to open the senses and experience the calming effects of the natural world. This type of experience can be done on any trail or quiet place, of course, but designating a place specifically for forest bathing gives the place a feel of a sanctuary, implying that this isn't a trail to play fetch with a dog.

A sign at the trail head spells it out, asking people to turn off their phones and put their ear plugs in their pockets. "Listen, look, smell... nature is all around you...It asks for nothing. Yet gives so much," it reads.