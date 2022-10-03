Former App State student reported missing six years ago featured on “In Pursuit With John Walsh”

“In Pursuit With John Walsh” will feature a segment about the disappearance of James Martin Roberts from Boone at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Investigative Discovery.

Roberts, a former Appalachian State University student, was last seen leaving his Boone apartment complex April 21, 2016.

Before he disappeared, Roberts was captured on a bus surveillance video near Appalachian State University’s Convocation Center for 17 seconds walking toward a busy intersection, the Winston-Salem Journal reported in August 2018.

Roberts, a graduate of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, was 19 at the time.

Show officials are encouraging any viewers with any information on Roberts’ whereabouts to call or text them at 1-833-3-PURSUE (787783) or to submit online at its dedicated hub at InPursuitTips.com. These resources are both staffed by trained operators who will accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities.

Season 4 of “In Pursuit With John Walsh” is available to stream on discovery+. Walsh joins Investigation Discovery on their joint mission to track down fugitives on the run and find missing children with the show.