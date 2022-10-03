 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former App State student reported missing six years ago featured on “In Pursuit With John Walsh”

“In pursuit with John Walsh,” airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+, will feature a segment on James Martin Roberts, a former App State student who has been missing since 2016.

“In Pursuit With John Walsh” will feature a segment about the disappearance of James Martin Roberts from Boone at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Investigative Discovery.

Roberts, a former Appalachian State University student, was last seen leaving his Boone apartment complex April 21, 2016.

Before he disappeared, Roberts was captured on a bus surveillance video near Appalachian State University’s Convocation Center for 17 seconds walking toward a busy intersection, the Winston-Salem Journal reported in August 2018.

Roberts, a graduate of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, was 19 at the time.

James Martin Roberts (age-progressed photo)

James Martin Roberts’ photo is shown age-progressed to 24 years old. He has been missing since April 21, 2016.

Show officials are encouraging any viewers with any information on Roberts’ whereabouts to call or text them at 1-833-3-PURSUE (787783) or to submit online at its dedicated hub at InPursuitTips.com. These resources are both staffed by trained operators who will accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities.

20180211w_nws_martin

One of Martin Roberts' senior portraits from high school.

Season 4 of “In Pursuit With John Walsh” is available to stream on discovery+. Walsh joins Investigation Discovery on their joint mission to track down fugitives on the run and find missing children with the show.

In 2018, the Journal visited with Martin Roberts' parents. His family and law-enforcement authorities continue to investigate with the hope of solving some of the many unanswered questions.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

