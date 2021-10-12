Former Bethesda Moravian Church to be turned into office space

The former Bethesda Moravian Church has been sold and will be turned into office space, the new owner said Monday.
A ripple effect from the sale is that a ministry serving the local deaf community is shifting from the church property to sharing a new home with New Church.
The owners of Darda Financial Services LLC paid $950,000 for two tracts, the church building and its parsonage, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The properties are: a 1.1-acre tract at 740 Bethesda Road SW which has the 13,578-square-foot church building; and a 0.29-acre tract at 750 Bethesda Road SW that contains the 1,755-square-foot parsonage.
Bethesda Moravian held its last service at the site in 2017. In recent years, Deaf Light Ministries has been holding services there.
Deaf Light posted a video on its Facebook page Sunday that with the sale of the church properties, it will shift services to the former AMC Classic 10-screen theater at 3640 Reynolda Road that New Church has acquired for $1.3 million and is renovating.
The buyer of the two Bethesda properties was LouLu Holdings LLC, which shares the same 8100-F North Point Blvd. address as Darda. LouLu was formed in August by Danny and Debora Freeman. The seller is Salem Congregation.
Danny Freeman is principal advisor for Darda. He also serves as host of Money$tyle, a personal finance radio show that is heard from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WSNC 90.5 FM.
Freeman said Monday his plans are to convert the parsonage into Darda's office and renovate the church building into professional office space.
Although Freeman said he would like to have the professional space available by the end of the year, a shortage of material is likely to extend the renovation into 2022.
"We're hoping to attract attorneys, accountants and other professionals," Freeman said. "We're working with a local architect on the makeover so that it still fits in the neighborhood while retaining as many features as we can."
New Church lead pastor Matt Richardson said in a June 26 article in the Journal that the church's goal is to hold worship services in the 40,000-square-foot building by Christmas. New Church is moving from the Robinhood Road YMCA.
Richardson said in the Deaf Light video that his congregation felt it was a natural fit to share its new space with Deaf Light.
"We have gotten to know (youth pastor) Wayne Troumbley and his family and many of you guys over the last month or so, as we are so excited for you to be part of our church," Richardson said.
"Our mission statement as a church is simply 'you belong.' ... We want to invite you to be part of a family of believers."
Troumbley said Deaf Light members are appreciative of the invitation for a new home.
"We look forward to worshipping together," Troumbley said.
Richardson told the Journal in June the purchase of theater site accomplished the church's goal of “finding our home as soon as possible while being good managers of what the Lord has blessed us with.”
336-727-7376