Former Bethesda Moravian Church to be turned into office space

Danny Freeman is principal advisor for Darda. He also serves as host of Money$tyle, a personal finance radio show that is heard from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WSNC 90.5 FM.

Freeman said Monday his plans are to convert the parsonage into Darda's office and renovate the church building into professional office space.

Although Freeman said he would like to have the professional space available by the end of the year, a shortage of material is likely to extend the renovation into 2022.

"We're hoping to attract attorneys, accountants and other professionals," Freeman said. "We're working with a local architect on the makeover so that it still fits in the neighborhood while retaining as many features as we can."

New Church lead pastor Matt Richardson said in a June 26 article in the Journal that the church's goal is to hold worship services in the 40,000-square-foot building by Christmas. New Church is moving from the Robinhood Road YMCA.

Richardson said in the Deaf Light video that his congregation felt it was a natural fit to share its new space with Deaf Light.