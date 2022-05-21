Former Budget Inn site on Peters Creek Parkway up for affordable housing development in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem leaders believe they have a 62-unit affordable housing winner for the former Budget Inn site on Peters Creek Parkway at Academy Street.

The Winston-Salem City Council recently approved paying the developers of the site $500,000 in support of an effort that appears set to get $10 million in tax credit equity from the N.C. Housing Finance Agency.

The apartments will be known as The Flats at Peters Creek.

The Peters Creek Community Initiative, a creation of The Shalom Project, bought the Budget Inn in 2019 and began arranging for the demolition of what most people in the area considered a crime-ridden eyesore.

The Budget Inn is gone, but the site has been vacant for some time while the purchasers have worked on arranging the financing of affordable housing on the property.

"We are in the pole position this year," Linwood Davis Jr. told members of the Winston-Salem City Council recently, speaking of the effort's bid to get a grant award from the state housing agency. "Things can change, something can come up, but right now we are number one to get awarded this year."

Davis, who has 14 years of experience developing subdivisions and apartments, and others with development experience are helping The Shalom Project put together the financing for the apartments that would take the place of the former Budget Inn.

The $500,000 the city is contributing is on top of an earlier $600,000 investment that went toward the purchase of the land.

Davis told the Winston-Salem City Council's Finance Committee that the plan is to start construction in the spring of 2023 and have the apartments ready to occupy in the spring of 2024.

Unlike some developments that have included a portion of affordable housing, this one is entirely for households that make no more than 60% of area median income.

The area median income levels are set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and vary according to family size. A family of four making 60% of area median income would be making about $46,000, according to the guidelines.

Plans call for 18 one-bedroom and 44 two-bedroom units. Developers say 16 units would be reserved for families making less than 30% of area median income, while 46 units would be for families making 31% to 60% of area median income.

The apartment property will have a playground, a fitness center and a computer room. Each unit will have a range, a range hood with fire suppression, a dishwasher, a frost-free refrigerator, central heating and cooling, storage and washer-dryer hookups.

Ten percent of the units will be accessible for the disabled, and half of those units will have roll-in showers.

The rents will range from $332 to $721 per month for the one-bedroom unit and from $298 to $864 per month for a two-bedroom unit.

The total cost of the project is set at $13.8 million, with $10 million from the state housing agency. A mortgage and other financing make up the rest.

The Flats at Peters Creek will be going up right across the street from the West Salem Shopping Center, which has also been a focus of city redevelopment efforts.

At the shopping center, a grocery co-op is being developed that is intended to relieve what has been called a "food desert" in that part of town. The co-op is a project of SHARE, a faith-based group.

The Rev. Willard Bass, active with that effort, said the two projects should benefit each other.

"We are dealing with food insecurity and they are dealing with housing," he said. "We hope they will provide additional customers for our Harvest Market."

