Former elections official convicted of sexually abusing girls as young as 7

A former Stokes County Board of Elections member pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges he sexually abused three different girls between 2013 and 2020 in a hearing that was closed to the public.

Harold Lester Mabe Jr., 63, of King, entered guilty pleas in Stokes Superior Court to 14 counts of statutory sex offense with a child, according to court documents. As part of a plea arrangement, Judge Angela Puckett of Stokes Superior Court consolidated the charges into one and sentenced him to a mandatory minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 35 years in prison. When he is released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender and be on satellite-based monitoring for the rest of his life.

Also part of the plea arrangement was that prosecutors agreed not to pursue additional charges against Mabe and that they would offer his wife, Jacqueline Walters Mabe, a plea offer that reduces her charge of accessory after the fact to obstruction of justice. The plea arrangement does not require Jacqueline Mabe to accept the offer; prosecutors just have to offer the plea deal to her, according to the plea transcript. Her case is still pending.