Former elections official convicted of sexually abusing girls as young as 7

A former Stokes County Board of Elections member pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges he sexually abused three different girls between 2013 and 2020 in a hearing that was closed to the public.
Harold Lester Mabe Jr., 63, of King, entered guilty pleas in Stokes Superior Court to 14 counts of statutory sex offense with a child, according to court documents. As part of a plea arrangement, Judge Angela Puckett of Stokes Superior Court consolidated the charges into one and sentenced him to a mandatory minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 35 years in prison. When he is released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender and be on satellite-based monitoring for the rest of his life.
Also part of the plea arrangement was that prosecutors agreed not to pursue additional charges against Mabe and that they would offer his wife, Jacqueline Walters Mabe, a plea offer that reduces her charge of accessory after the fact to obstruction of justice. The plea arrangement does not require Jacqueline Mabe to accept the offer; prosecutors just have to offer the plea deal to her, according to the plea transcript. Her case is still pending.
Indictments allege that Mabe illegally engaged in sexual acts with three girls at different periods of time between 2013 and 2020. According to the indictments, the girls were as young as 7 and as old as 13 when Mabe sexually abused them. Mabe was in his late 50s and early 60s when the alleged abuse happened, indictments said.
Jacqueline Mabe, 58, is accused of destroying evidence against her husband. She is also charged with resisting a public officer. Indictments alleged that she resisted, delayed and obstructed Special Agent J. Campbell of the State Bureau of Investigation as he tried to execute a search warrant at the couple's home in late August. Stokes County Sheriff's Office had requested the SBI to come in and investigate the claims against Harold Mabe. Clark Fischer, attorney for Jacqueline Mabe, did not return a message seeking comment on Friday.
Two search warrants are sealed — one executed on Aug. 11 and another executed on Aug. 26. Puckett signed an order sealing the Aug. 11 search warrant, and Judge Eric Morgan of Stokes Superior Court signed the later warrant. Another court order is required to unseal the search warrants.
Quentin Harris and Valerie Thomas, Stokes County prosecutors, handled the case. They were out of the office on Friday. They made a motion to close the hearing. It was not immediately clear why. Puckett granted the motion. Puckett's office did not return a message seeking comment.
The Winston-Salem Journal has requested a copy of the transcript for the hearing, which was not immediately available Friday.
Jason Perry, Stokes County elections director, said Harold Mabe was appointed to the Stokes County Board of Elections on Jan. 7. He resigned Aug. 25.
Mabe also unsuccessfully ran for Stokes County Board of Commissioners in 2010, 2014 and 2018, each time losing in the primary, Perry said.
Julie Boyer, Mabe's attorney, said her client is sorry for what he did.
"Mr. Mabe is remorseful for the pain he has caused by his actions and wanted to resolve this matter without inflicting additional trauma," Boyer said in a statement. "Resolving this matter now will allow the victims and their families to begin the process of healing. We hope everyone respects their privacy and pain while they move forward."
