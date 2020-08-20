Former Forsyth County commissioner Everette Witherspoon Jr. was sentenced today to a year and a day in federal prison on charges that he filed a false tax return and failed to file a tax return.
He will have to report to federal prison in October. U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder also ordered Witherspoon to pay about $211,000 in restitution.
Witherspoon served two terms on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and was charged as part of a tax fraud scheme that ensnared several other people, including a former president of the Winston-Salem NAACP.
Prosecutors did not allege that Witherspoon was an active participant in the tax fraud scheme but that he filed tax returns in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 and that, in those years, he failed to report income he made as a commissioner and under-reported income he made through his mental health company, which was called Chris's Rehablative Services LLC. Witherspoon described the company on his Facebook page as one of the largest providers of "psycho-social rehabilitation services in North Carolina." That company has since dissolved.
He also owned two tax preparation companies at the center of the tax fraud scheme — Fast Tax of Winston-Salem and Quick Taxes LLC in Greensboro. Indictments didn't accuse Witherspoon of filing false tax returns on behalf of anyone but himself.
But court documents did indicate that one of the other people convicted in the tax fraud scheme prepared tax returns for his company. Claudia Lynette Shivers was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after she was convicted of conspiring to defraud the United States by filing false tax returns.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Shivers conspired with three other people, who have all been convicted, to prepare 519 false tax returns that claimed $1.3 million in fraudulent tax refunds. Shivers co-owned both Fast Tax and Quick Taxes. The three other people convicted were S. Wayne Patterson, past president of the Winston-Salem NAACP and a former lawyer; Kristyn Dion Daney and Rakeem Lenell Scales.
Patterson also co-owned Quick Taxes. And federal prosecutors also indicted a business partner in his mental-health company, Willie Cole, who was convicted of misdemeanor charges and sentenced to six months in federal prison.
