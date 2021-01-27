Former Forsyth County jailer left drugs, weapons where child could get them, arrest warrants say. She, her son and another man were all arrested on Tuesday.

A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail is accused of selling marijuana from her home and exposing one of her children to drugs and unsecured firearms, arrest warrants said.
The officer's 22-year-old son, who was once an honor student and standout football player at Carver High School, is also facing charges that came out of a search warrant executed at the detention officer's home on Tuesday.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. fired the detention officer, Paris Monique Crowell, on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and a termination letter.
Crowell, 39, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling to store or sell a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a controlled substance, misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. The arrest warrants allege she used her house to store and sell marijuana and THC Gummies. Arrest warrants also allege that her child, who was under 16, was put in danger because drugs were in open areas throughout the house and the child had access to multiple unsecured firearms.
Also arrested were Crowell's son, Amari Lamont Crowell, and Christopher Maurice Washington, 38. Washington and Crowell are the parents of the child Crowell is alleged to have abused. Washington is also charged with misdemeanor child abuse of that child.
Amari Crowell and Washington were charged with drug offenses.
The arrests came after Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at Crowell's house at 1710 Burton St. on Tuesday. The search warrant had not been returned to the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday. Only returned search warrants are public record.
Crowell started as a detention officer on June 8, 2020. According to the termination letter, Kimbrough exercised his "exclusive right to hire, discharge, and supervise the employees in his office" when he fired Crowell on Tuesday.
"Effective immediately, your services as an employee for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are no longer necessary," the letter said.
Crowell was being paid an annual salary of $43,413.
There were no previous disciplinary actions against Crowell, according to Tony Burton, the human resources manager for the sheriff's office.
LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said Wednesday that the sheriff's office conducts a background investigation on every applicant or candidate, which includes verifying qualifying credentials, reviewing criminal records, interviewing prior employers, checking references and doing a drug screen.
A review of Crowell's criminal record shows convictions on mostly traffic infractions, such as speeding and improper equipment, but she was convicted of making harassing phone calls in 2005. She was also charged with assault and battery and simple assault but she was never convicted. The charges were dismissed.
When asked whether there was any evidence that Crowell brought illegal drugs into the jail, Millner-Murphy said the investigation is still active. She said that the investigation began about five weeks ago after the sheriff's office received anonymous tips.
Kimbrough said in Tuesday's news release, "We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects. We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right — even when it impacts an FCSO staff member. We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency."
Amari Crowell is also facing felony charges that he possessed a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and that he possessed a controlled substance. He is also charged with possessing marijuana paraphernalia. He was a honor student at Carver High School, where he played football and ran track-and-field. He played football at Guilford College but he is not currently listed on the roster and is not enrolled at the school this academic year.
Two of his uncles played professional football -- Germane Crowell played for the Detroit Lions and Angelo Crowell played for the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Washington is facing charges of felony trafficking of cocaine, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling to store or sell a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Washington is accused of using a car, a GMC Sierra pickup, to store and sell cocaine. He also is accused of having a Tec-9 semi-automatic pistol, arrest warrants said.
Christopher Washington was released on a $50,000 bond. Crowell and Amari Crowell were both released on a written promise to appear in court.
All three are scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Feb. 12.
