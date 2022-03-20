Former Forsyth County Sen. Linda Garrou dies

Former N.C. Sen. Linda Garrou, who served seven terms and rose to become one of the state's most influential Democratic leaders, died Saturday at the age of 79.

Garrou was elected to the state Senate in 1998 after trying in 1996 and falling short. In her first term as a lawmaker she made headlines for sponsoring winning legislation to protect R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., to make teacher-student sex a felony and to make it a felony to bring a gun to a school or school-sponsored event.

Ranked 35th in effectiveness among the 50 state senators in 2000, she moved to 25th place in 2002, and in 2003 was named co-chairwoman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. Her effectiveness ranking had risen to fifth place by 2008.

When Republicans took control of both houses of the General Assembly in 2010, Garrou was mentioned for minority leader, but another Democrat ultimately got the job.

Garrou considered herself an advocate for education, calling for higher teacher salaries and other measures to improve the state's standing in education.

Before election to the state Senate, Garrou had served as an assistant administrator for the Forsyth Juvenile Justice Council and the regional administrator of Guardian ad Litem Services. Garrou had also been the founding chairwoman of the N.C. Advocacy Council for Children and a former member of the Governor's Advocacy Council for Children and Youth.

Redistricting plans approved in 2011 put Garrou into a heavily-Republican district held by former Sen. Pete Brunstetter. In 2012, Garrou announced she would not run.

A memorial service for Garrou will be held on Thursday at Highland Presbyterian Church.

Local Democrats and Republicans both had words of praise for Garrou on learning of her death.

N.C. State Treasurer Dale Fowell, whose time in the N.C.. House overlapped with Garrou's in the state Senate, called Garrou "a strong advocate for the invisible and many business and educational organizations in Forsyth County."

"In the eight years we served together from different parties and chambers of the legislature, she was instrumental in helping me author and pass nearly 21 pieces of legislation that saved many lives, minds and dollars for the citizens of Forsyth County and North Carolina," Folwell said. "Before writing any of them, I would meet with the minority leader, then Sen. Garrou and the governor in that order."

Folwell was an advocate of legislation that Garrou introduced in 2001 to force rental-car companies to tell customers about state law on passing school buses. Folwell's son Dalton had died when he was struck by a car that passed a school bus, and whose driver, a foreign national, had said she did not know the passing was illegal.

Gayle Anderson, the former leader of the chamber of commerce here, and active in Democratic Party circles, said Garrou spoke up for "the youth, children and education."

"She was a leader in securing funding for the UNC School of the Arts and for the Innovation Quarter in its more initial stages," Anderson said. "I would say that she was a quiet but very persuasive and effective leader. She truly cared about the state of children in this county and worked extremely hard to make sure children were protected."

Susan Campbell, who was county Democratic chairwoman while Garrou was in the Senate, said she "respected her so much."

"Certainly as a party we were proud of the work that she did in the legislature," Campbell said. "She was a leader. I'm a little stunned and very sad."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.