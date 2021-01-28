Former Forsyth jailer left drugs, weapons where child could get them, arrest warrants say. She, her son and another man were all arrested on Tuesday.

When asked whether there was any evidence that Crowell brought illegal drugs into the jail, Millner-Murphy said the investigation is still active. She said that the investigation began about five weeks ago after the sheriff's office received anonymous tips.

Kimbrough said in Tuesday's news release, "We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects. We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right — even when it impacts an FCSO staff member. We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency."

Amari Crowell is also facing felony charges that he possessed a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and that he possessed a controlled substance. He is also charged with possessing marijuana paraphernalia. He was a honor student at Carver High School, where he played football and ran track-and-field. He played football at Guilford College but he is not currently listed on the roster and is not enrolled at the school this academic year.

Two of his cousins played professional football -- Germane Crowell played for the Detroit Lions and Angelo Crowell played for the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.