A former High Point police officer was among four people associated with the Oath Keepers who were convicted on Monday of conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A Washington D.C. jury found Laura Steele, of Thomasville, North Carolina; Sandra Parker, of Morrow, Ohio; William Isaacs, of Kissimmee, Florida and Connie Meggs, of Dunnellon, Florida guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and other felony charges.

In a rare loss for prosecutors, Sandra Parker's husband, Bennie Parker, was acquitted of obstruction as well as one conspiracy charge, and a sixth defendant — Michael Greene, of Indianapolis, Indiana — was acquitted of two conspiracy charges.

Jurors said they couldn't reach a verdict on another conspiracy charge for Bennie Parker and the obstruction charge for Greene, so the judge instructed them to keep deliberating. All six defendants were convicted of a misdemeanor trespassing offense.

When she was charged, Steele's indictment alleged that she submitted an application to the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 3, 2021. The Oath Keepers are a far-right antigovernment extremist group. In her application, according to court documents, she said she had been in law enforcement for 13 years, working as a SWAT officer and a K-9 officer.

According to the indictment, she, her brother and others dressed in paramilitary clothing went into the U.S. Capitol in a military-style “stack” formation, meaning members kept their hands on the backs or vests of the person in front of them as they moved into the building.

It was also alleged that Steele and her brother used a burn pit in Steele’s backyard the next day to destroy evidence, including their clothing.

Steele was hired by the High Point Police Department in March 1992, and was suspended without pay for two days in July 2004 for violation of professional behavior and conduct. She was fired on Aug. 27, 2004, for conduct toward superior personnel, absence from duty and violation of communication policy.

In 2001, she worked as a school-resource officer as part of her duties with the High Point Police Department. She was investigated and cleared in two separate incidents in which she pepper-sprayed students. Before her arrest, Steele worked as a security guard for Novant Health.

In June 2021, Gordon Young, Steele's brother, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The four members and associates of the Oath Keepers convicted Monday were not charged with seditious conspiracy — the most serious offense prosecutors have levied so far in the attack.

The verdict comes as the prosecution on Monday rested its case in another high-profile Capitol riot trial against former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants who are charged with seditious conspiracy.

Authorities alleged Oath Keepers stashed weapons at a Virginia hotel in case they were needed. The Oath Keepers have denied there was any plot to storm the Capitol or stop the certification. Defense lawyers have argued that their clients came to Washington only to watch President Donald Trump speak or provide security for speakers at events prior to the riot, and that those who entered the Capitol did so spontaneously.

Greene said he wasn’t a dues-paying member of the Oath Keepers but worked essentially as a contractor, providing security services.

Bennie Parker, who didn't go inside, told a reporter: “We had just had a presidential election and it’s been stolen from us. . . . all of these people out here are patriots. And if we need to, it’ll come to a civil war, and a lot of people are willing to take up their arms," according to the indictment.

Bennie Parker's attorney, Stephen Brennwald, said after the verdict that his client would rather have been convicted of the serious charges than his wife, saying "it's tearing him up.”

More than half of the roughly 1,000 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes have pleaded guilty, including more than 130 who pleaded guilty to felony crimes. Of the 400 who have been sentenced, more than half have gotten terms of imprisonment ranging from seven days to 10 years, according to an Associated Press tally.