Former 'Judge Judy' bailiff headed to new show. Petri Hawkins Byrd to be part of 'Tribunal'

Petri Hawkins Byrd, best known as a bailiff on “Judge Judy,” is going to be on a new show.

He will be a bailiff on “Tribunal,” a show on Amazon Freevee.

“Tribunal” is a court show with three different judges on there,” Byrd said.

He asked viewers to look for the series sometime in the fall.

Judge Judy Sheindlin created and is executive producer of the court program. according to a press release from Amazon.

The judges for “Tribunal” will be Judge Patricia DiMango, a former New York State Supreme Court justice; Judge Tanya Acker, a former judge pro tem in Los Angeles County Superior Court, and Adam Levy, former Putnam County, New York District Attorney. Levy is Sheindlin’s son, the press release says.

Byrd and Lisa Arrindell are the co-chairs of the 2022 National Black Theatre Festival, which runs through Aug. 6 in Winston-Salem.