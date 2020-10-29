Former Kernersville solid-waste superintendent indicted on charges of defrauding town

A former solid-waste superintendent for the Town of Kernersville is facing charges that he used a fake company to defraud the town of at least $200,000 over a period of 14 years.

Thad Leslie Buck, 53, of Peabody Forest Trail in Colfax was indicted Monday on eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He also is facing one count of attempted obtaining property by false pretenses. He has not been indicted on that charge.

According to the indictments, Buck falsely represented to town officials that Atlantic Container Company LLC would paint dumpsters for the town. But the company did not perform the work, the indictments said.

The indictments cover a period between Nov. 1, 2005 and Dec. 13, 2019. Two of the indictments indicate that the value of the fraudulent work was at least $200,000.

Atlantic Container Company LLC is not registered with the N.C. Secretary of State.

Buck started working for the town of Kernersville in 2004 as a solid-waste operations supervisor, according to Crystal Tanner, the town's human-resources director. Buck became the town's solid waste superintendent on July 2, 2009. His annual salary was $68,731.