Former Miss America Nia Franklin is giving away more than 100 prom gowns on Saturday in Winston-Salem.

Nia Franklin knows a little something about looking sharp.

She was Miss America, after all.

A Winston-Salem native, Franklin wants young high school and college women around the area to have a taste of runway glamour. On Saturday, she will give away more than 100 gowns and cocktail dresses, including some that she wore during her one-year Miss America reign, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 950 File St.

Franklin, her sister, Bailey, and the Deaconess Board at the church are organizing the prom dress giveaway, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Named Miss America in 2019, Franklin accumulated several gowns designed by Sherri Hill that she wore at official appearances.

“I received a lot of dresses that I only wore one time,” said Franklin, who splits her time between Winston-Salem and New York. “I didn’t want to keep them all for myself.”

Jovani, a brand that Franklin has worked closely with over the years, is donating 75 gowns that have never been worn. English’s Bridle and Formal Wear in Clemmons and individual members of Mount Zion have also donated either brand new or gently used gowns.

In all, more than 100 gowns and gift bags with cosmetics will be given away, she said.

Franklin’s hope is that only young women who are truly in need of a prom dress or formal gown will come to the giveaway.

“We want to help people where we can and where it’s needed,” she said. “We’re going by the honor code and just hoping that people will be considerate.”

Young women who plan to attend should bring either a driver’s license or student ID.

Both Franklin sisters have long ties to Mount Zion.

“This is where we grew up. It’s a part of our community,” Bailey Franklin said. “Nia is all about giving back, no matter how far away she goes. And this is an extension of that.”

Since ending her tenure as Miss America, Franklin has been busy with her music career, which traces back to singing gospel at Mount Zion as a child. A musical composer who studied at UNC School of the Arts, Franklin’s composition “Chrysalis Extended,” has been performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra.

Franklin will be at the dress giveaway and looks forward to talking with some of the young women.

“High school can be weird, and we want to let the girls know that we’re there for them,” she said.

