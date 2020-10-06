Former president of Adam Foundation arrested on charges he stole from the nonprofit, resulting in loss of more than $20,000

The former president of a nonprofit dedicated to supporting LGBT and HIV/AIDS causes has been charged with stealing more than $20,000 from the nonprofit and using the money to for hotel rooms, prescriptions and groceries, according to court documents and a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Thomas Alen Hazzard Sr., 51, of Chatham Road in Winston-Salem, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with nine felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was released on a $30,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Oct. 15.

Hazzard was president of the Adam Foundation from 2016 to 2020, Winston-Salem police said in a news release. He was also on the Adam Foundation's board of directors in 2015.

The Adam Foundation was started in 1990 and provides funding and support for LGBT people and for people who have HIV or AIDS.

Arrest warrants allege that Hazzard took checks paid for the Adam Foundation and deposited those checks into his personal account between 2015 and 2019. The checks totaled $7,767, according to the arrest warrants. The warrants allege that he would deposit checks as little as $150 and as large as $2,500.