Former president of Adam Foundation arrested on charges he stole from the nonprofit, resulting in loss of more than $20,000

The former president of a nonprofit dedicated to supporting LGBT and HIV/AIDS causes has been charged with stealing more than $20,000 from the nonprofit and using the money to for hotel rooms, prescriptions and groceries, according to court documents and a news release from Winston-Salem police.
Thomas Alen Hazzard Sr., 51, of Chatham Road in Winston-Salem, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with nine felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was released on a $30,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Oct. 15.
Hazzard was president of the Adam Foundation from 2016 to 2020, Winston-Salem police said in a news release. He was also on the Adam Foundation's board of directors in 2015.
The Adam Foundation was started in 1990 and provides funding and support for LGBT people and for people who have HIV or AIDS.
Arrest warrants allege that Hazzard took checks paid for the Adam Foundation and deposited those checks into his personal account between 2015 and 2019. The checks totaled $7,767, according to the arrest warrants. The warrants allege that he would deposit checks as little as $150 and as large as $2,500.
The warrants also allege that between Jan. 6, 2018, and Dec. 1, 2019, he used a debit card belonging to the Adam Foundation to buy personal items, including hotel rooms, prescriptions and groceries.
Winston-Salem police said in the news release they started investigating Hazzard after receiving a report about embezzlement on March 4 from officials with the Adam Foundation. The police department's Criminal Investigations Division began looking at the allegations. The division's Financial Crimes Section did an extensive investigation, police said.
Investigators determined that Hazzard had taken money from donations and fundraisers and used the money for personal use, police said. The Adam Foundation, police said, lost more than $20,000.
Hazzard did not immediately return a message left on his phone on Tuesday.
The Adam Foundation issued a statement: "As current and former board members and supporters of (Adam Foundation), we are saddened to learn a criminal prosecution has become necessary to address alleged financial mismanagement by a foundation officer," the statement continued. "We are committed to assisting in the legal process as appropriate and to helping shape a strong future again for the Adam Foundation."
Officials with the Adam Foundation said that Hazzard resigned his position in September. They also allege that Hazzard’s “poor administrative leadership” led the Internal Revenue Service to revoke the exempt status for the foundation.
According to Guidestar, which tracks nonprofits, the IRS revoked the exempt status for the nonprofit because officials had failed to file 990 tax forms that are required for nonprofits.
“Concerned past board members and supporters of (Adam Foundation) were confirmed as an Interim Board of Directors and are diligently working to restore the non-profit status along with the vision and mission the Adam Foundation set forth before this unfortunate incident occurred,” the Adam Foundation said in a statement.
Foundation officials directed further questions to adamfoundinquiries@gmail.com.Police ask that anyone with additional information about the investigation call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
336-727-7326
