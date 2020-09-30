Former prosecutor convicted on peeping and trespassing charges loses law license for two years.

A former prosecutor in Wilkes and Yadkin counties will lose his law license for two years in connection to his conviction on charges that he trespassed on Wake Forest University's campus and used a handheld mirror to look at a female student.

Brooke McKinley Webster, 46, of Surrey Path Court in Winston-Salem was convicted of misdemeanor secret peeping and second-degree trespass in Forsyth District Court on Jan. 16, 2019. He was placed on unsupervised probation for a year. The conviction came after he failed to comply with conditions of a deferred prosecution program that he entered. If he had complied, the charges would have been dismissed.

Instead, he violated one of the conditions by going onto Wake Forest University's campus. The convictions prompted the N.C. State Bar to suspend Webster's license for two years, but that suspension was stayed as long as he complied with conditions.

According to an order filed Sept. 25, Webster failed to comply with those conditions. And as a result, the State Bar is activating the suspension of his law license.