Former state heath secretary Mandy Cohen takes job in private sector.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the face of North Carolina's COVID-19 response, didn't need long to find her next job after stepping down as health secretary on Jan. 1 after nearly six years.
Cohen was announced Tuesday as being hired by Aledade Care Solutions as its chief executive, as well as an executive vice president for its parent company Aledade.
Cohen will begin both roles in March. Aledade did not disclose her annual salary.
Founded in 2014 and based in Bethesda, Md., Aledade's main mission is assisting independent physician practices, health centers and clinics in maneuvering through complex Medicaid regulatory issues "to deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care."
When Cohen announced her plans in November to leave as state health secretary, she cited “plans to spend more time with her family while exploring new opportunities to carry on her work improving the health and well-being of communities.”
“Aledade’s support for primary care practices to deliver integrated, whole-person care in value-based payment arrangements is good for practices, payers, patients, communities and society," Cohen said in a statement. "Importantly, it’s the kind of care I want for my family."
Aledade said it has hired Cohen for her Medicaid expertise, both with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service and before that with the federal Centers for Disease Control Prevention under the Obama administration.
The company said Cohen's focus will be "on growing the company’s work with practices that serve the Medicaid population.
Foremost in that initiative is "guiding targeted wraparound care solutions for Aledade’s nationwide network of primary care practices in Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) that launch in January.
Those healthcare groups target patient engagement, including following up with patients’ primary care physicians, and leveraging technology to improve care coordination.
Aledade's partner practices care for more than 385,000 North Carolinians across 241 practices and more than 540 locations.
Altogether, Aledade supports more than 1,000 primary-care practices through its ACO network in 37 states.
“One of Aledade's secret powers has been our ability to welcome amazing executives from public service to come and serve the broader social good in a different way,” said Dr. Farzad Mostashari, co-founder and chief executive of Aledade.
“I have had the opportunity to work with Mandy when she was a leader" at CMS and state health secretary.
"I have always been impressed with her proven track record of delivering results for people who need high-quality, whole-person care, and we are thrilled that she will be helping to guide this next phase in our growth.”
Beside Cohen's COVID-19 efforts, she helped launch the state’s Medicaid transformation initiative, using Medicaid to address drivers of health, such as housing, transportation and employment, and restoring financial accountability to DHHS following the controversial tenure of Dr. Aldona Wos during the McCrory administration.
Under Cohen’s leadership, NCDHHS hired its first chief health equity officer and has focused on reducing disparities in opportunity and outcomes for historically marginalized populations.
