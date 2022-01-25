Former state heath secretary Mandy Cohen takes job in private sector.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the face of North Carolina's COVID-19 response, didn't need long to find her next job after stepping down as health secretary on Jan. 1 after nearly six years.

Cohen was announced Tuesday as being hired by Aledade Care Solutions as its chief executive, as well as an executive vice president for its parent company Aledade.

Cohen will begin both roles in March. Aledade did not disclose her annual salary.

Founded in 2014 and based in Bethesda, Md., Aledade's main mission is assisting independent physician practices, health centers and clinics in maneuvering through complex Medicaid regulatory issues "to deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care."

When Cohen announced her plans in November to leave as state health secretary, she cited “plans to spend more time with her family while exploring new opportunities to carry on her work improving the health and well-being of communities.”

“Aledade’s support for primary care practices to deliver integrated, whole-person care in value-based payment arrangements is good for practices, payers, patients, communities and society," Cohen said in a statement. "Importantly, it’s the kind of care I want for my family."