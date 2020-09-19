Former Wake Forest dean reflects on long friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

It wasn't politicians or legal scholars that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wanted to dine with in the mountains of North Carolina.
She wanted to reconnect with former clients — Sharron Frontiero, Stephen Wiesenfeld and others — who lived in the area. It was a chance to catch up on families and ask for pictures of their grandchildren.
That moment in Asheville in 2007 has stayed with Suzanne Reynolds, then a law professor at Wake Forest University who would eventually become dean.
"Instead of wanting dignitaries and other powerful people, she wanted the clients who her brilliant arguments and her superb briefs had persuaded the Supreme Court to decide in their favor," Reynolds said.
Reynolds also dined in Asheville with Ginsburg and was there to interview her as part of the North Carolina Association of Women Attorney's two-day symposium in 2007.
That was the second of three interviews Reynolds would have with Ginsburg — the last one was held at Meredith College in Raleigh in September 2019. It was the final time the two friends saw each other.
Ginsburg, 87, died Friday from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Friday night at her Winston-Salem home, Reynolds' phone began to buzz.
"I just wasn't prepared," Reynolds said Saturday in an interview with The News & Observer. "I just don't think the world should keep turning without Ruth Bader Ginsburg in it."
Reynolds considered herself lucky to be the Wake Forest professor chosen to interview Ginsburg in 2005, calling the experience "magical."
"She and I talked with each other like we were in her living room," Reynolds said. "And then when the conversation ended, we stood up and hugged each other. And we've been friends ever since."
The two taught a summer course together in Venice, Italy, in 2008. Classes in the morning. Sightseeing in the afternoon. Opera almost exclusively every night.
With students, Ginsburg always delivered the same lesson, often pulling advice from her late mother, Reynolds said.
"Her message was 'This is the greatest country in the world,'" Reynolds said. "'It has its problems, but it has so much promise and its best days are ahead. And you can do anything. Just look at me. A little Jewish girl from Brooklyn. If I can do it you can do it.'"
Ginsburg took that optimism and hope with her at the Supreme Court, she said. She was beloved by the justices even if they disagreed in legal philosophy and interpretation. And she looked for the humanity in each case, Reynolds said.
"By the time it gets to the Supreme Court it's easy to treat it just as presenting a number of legal issues and it can seem very sterile. ... It was never like that for her," Reynolds said. "She could look right through that opinion to see the people. To see what happened in this case and feel what they felt. And for people who would be affected by the way the case was decided. She felt their pain."
That connection to the people directly affected by the court's decisions was driven home for Reynolds at that Asheville dinner over a decade ago.
"I have worshiped at her shrine ever since," Reynolds said. "That's the best of being a lawyer. They just don't make them like that anymore. It's once in a lifetime that a country can have the benefit of that kind of brilliant humanitarian. What a loss."