Former Wake Forest dean reflects on long friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"I just wasn't prepared," Reynolds said Saturday in an interview with The News & Observer. "I just don't think the world should keep turning without Ruth Bader Ginsburg in it."

Reynolds considered herself lucky to be the Wake Forest professor chosen to interview Ginsburg in 2005, calling the experience "magical."

"She and I talked with each other like we were in her living room," Reynolds said. "And then when the conversation ended, we stood up and hugged each other. And we've been friends ever since."

The two taught a summer course together in Venice, Italy, in 2008. Classes in the morning. Sightseeing in the afternoon. Opera almost exclusively every night.

With students, Ginsburg always delivered the same lesson, often pulling advice from her late mother, Reynolds said.

"Her message was 'This is the greatest country in the world,'" Reynolds said. "'It has its problems, but it has so much promise and its best days are ahead. And you can do anything. Just look at me. A little Jewish girl from Brooklyn. If I can do it you can do it.'"