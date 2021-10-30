Former Wake Forest theater professor Harold Tedford dies at 88.

Professor Harold Tedford taught theater at Wake Forest University for more than 30 years and directed over 40 plays. He took hundreds of students to New York and London to immerse them in theater.

And he made his students his family, Wake Forest alumni said this past week as they reflected on the passing of a man who played such a big role in their lives. Tedford died on Oct. 20 at the age of 88.

"It is a testimony to his kindness and character that he retained so many people who crossed his path," said John Cavanaugh, who studied under Tedford in the early 1980s and remained a lifelong friend. "He is the kind of person you wanted to keep tabs on. Even when I visited him when he had a lot of health issues, I would say that it was hands down the highlight of my month."

Tedford joined the faculty at Wake Forest in 1965 and retired in 1998. He helped design the building now known as the Scales Fine Arts Center on campus, which opened in 1976. In 2016, the main stage at the center was named in his honor.

While he did plays of all sorts, those who knew him said he liked comedies the best.