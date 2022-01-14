Forsyth adds 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death as infections remain at record high

Most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care, they say.

Ohl recommendations

With medical projections that the COVID-19 omicron variant may begin to subside by February, a local infectious diseases expert is advising self-imposed restrictions for the rest of the month.

Ohl said his recommendations are based on the likelihood that the omicron surge will continue for at least the next two weeks.

"I am of the mindset right now that if you really don't have to do it, put it off until February," Ohl said in a segment of his Facebook Live presentation he labeled "What's safe to do now."

Ohl suggested people postpone going out to eat or going to religious services and fitness centers.

"Once we get through the end of the month, I think we can start loosening up," Ohl said.

"If you have to do it, go ahead and do it," but consider getting more protective face masks when venturing out.

"It's not really a lockdown, but being more prudent with what you are doing right now."