New COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Forsyth County: 30

Forsyth deaths reported Friday: 1

Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 6,014

Total Forsyth deaths since reporting began: 71

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 5,312 (about 88%)

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Thursday (the latest day available): 235, down 15 from Wednesday

New COVID-19 cases reported Friday in North Carolina: 1,415

N.C. deaths reported Friday: 22

Total N.C. cases since reporting began in March: 162,491

Total N.C. deaths since reporting began: 2,652

N.C. tests conducted Friday (subject to change): 23,622

Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Thursday (latest day available): 6.9% out of 27,583 tests

Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Thursday (latest day available): 970

The county health department’s next testing event will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (Aug. 29) at Southeast Plaza, 3067 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem. Go to forsyth.cc/covidupdate for more information.

