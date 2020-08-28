New COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Forsyth County: 30
Forsyth deaths reported Friday: 1
Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 6,014
Total Forsyth deaths since reporting began: 71
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 5,312 (about 88%)
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Thursday (the latest day available): 235, down 15 from Wednesday
New COVID-19 cases reported Friday in North Carolina: 1,415
N.C. deaths reported Friday: 22
Total N.C. cases since reporting began in March: 162,491
Total N.C. deaths since reporting began: 2,652
N.C. tests conducted Friday (subject to change): 23,622
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Thursday (latest day available): 6.9% out of 27,583 tests
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Thursday (latest day available): 970
The county health department’s next testing event will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (Aug. 29) at Southeast Plaza, 3067 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem. Go to forsyth.cc/covidupdate for more information.
