Forsyth adds 102 COVID-19 cases to pass 9,000 total; NC has second highest daily count

"The cases are shifting locally to an older and less healthy population, and our hospitals are more full than any other time" during the pandemic, Ohl said.

"If someone in that demographic is admitted to the hospital's ICU unit with COVID, the mortality rate is pretty high in that group. That's why I think our deaths are going to start going up in our area over the next week or two because of the shift in demographics."

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total case count has jumped 54.6% from 175,815 to 271,830 as of 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by nearly 50% from 2,889 to 4,332.

Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 26.6% from 214,684 to 271,830. The death toll is up 20% from 3,608 to 4,332.

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:15 p.m. Friday: 7,787 out of 9,039, or 86.1%.

Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 12:15 p.m. Friday: 1,131.