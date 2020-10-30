Forsyth adds 102 COVID-19 cases to pass 9,000 total; NC has second highest daily count

Forsyth County has surpassed 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases amid another daily increase in the county and statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday.
Forsyth had 102 cases for an overall total of 9,039 since mid-March. There were 103 cases reported Thursday.
There was an additional COVID-19 related death in Forsyth for an overall total of 121.
Meanwhile, the state had its second highest daily case count of 2,809, which followed a record high of 2,885 reported on Thursday.
Forsyth has experienced eight days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.
There were 154 new cases reported Oct. 24, linked primarily to Wake Forest University.
The university's COVID-19 dashboard shows between 32 and 42 new cases reported daily from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22. The dashboard showed 127 active cases as of noon Friday.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said during his weekly COVID-19 update Thursday that DHHS reported the university's cases all at once on Oct. 24.
"Our experts believe that the increased infections on campus are caused by casual interactions with friends, social gatherings associated with some student organizations, and going out to bars and restaurants," according to the Wake Forest dashboard.
Key state numbers
Since Oct. 15, six daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases. The statewide total since mid-March is at 271,830.
On Friday, DHHS reported 49 new COVID-19 related deaths, on top of 38 reported Thursday. The overall statewide death toll is 4,332.
As of 11:45 a.m. Friday, long-term care facilities account for 50.2%, or 2,173, of all COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina while representing just 8.4%, or 22,995, of all cases.
On Oct. 21, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent uptick in most key COVID-19 metrics.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.
There was a 6.2% positive rate out of Wednesday's 37,929 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,196 as of 11:45 a.m. Friday, up 15 from Thursday. The high was 1,279 on July 22.
"The cases are shifting locally to an older and less healthy population, and our hospitals are more full than any other time" during the pandemic, Ohl said.
"If someone in that demographic is admitted to the hospital's ICU unit with COVID, the mortality rate is pretty high in that group. That's why I think our deaths are going to start going up in our area over the next week or two because of the shift in demographics."
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total case count has jumped 54.6% from 175,815 to 271,830 as of 11:45 a.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by nearly 50% from 2,889 to 4,332.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 26.6% from 214,684 to 271,830. The death toll is up 20% from 3,608 to 4,332.
Latest updates
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:15 p.m. Friday: 7,787 out of 9,039, or 86.1%.
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 12:15 p.m. Friday: 1,131.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Wednesday (latest day available): 5.6% out of about 1,350 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest day available): 231,611, or 88.4%.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Friday: 309, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 96% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Friday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 97% reporting rate.
DHHS reported there were 38,247 tests statewide Thursday, raising the overall total to 3.99 million.
336-727-7376
