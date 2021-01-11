Forsyth adds 199 new COVID cases

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had 199 new COVID-19 cases, down from 248 reported Sunday and a record 430 reported Saturday.

The county is at an overall total of 23,404 cases since mid-March.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday in Forsyth, keeping the total unchanged at 235.

Meanwhile, DHHS said there were 5,936 new cases statewide, compared with 8,833 reported Sunday and a record 11,581 reported Saturday.

The overall statewide total is at 629,124.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday was 11, down drastically from a record 142 reported Sunday.

The state is in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from recent holiday social gatherings. It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

Hospitalization update