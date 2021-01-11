Forsyth adds 199 new COVID cases

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had 199 new COVID-19 cases, down from 248 reported Sunday and a record 430 reported Saturday.
The county is at an overall total of 23,404 cases since mid-March.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday in Forsyth, keeping the total unchanged at 235.
Meanwhile, DHHS said there were 5,936 new cases statewide, compared with 8,833 reported Sunday and a record 11,581 reported Saturday.
The overall statewide total is at 629,124.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday was 11, down drastically from a record 142 reported Sunday.
The state is in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from recent holiday social gatherings. It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Hospitalization update
The statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count was at 3,843 as of 12:45 p.m. Monday, up 69 from 3,774 on Sunday.
A record high of 3,960 was reported Thursday and Friday.
The 17-county Triad region had 1,048 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as Monday's report, up 31 from Sunday's report. The daily high is 1,078 reported Friday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 12 weeks.
The Charlotte region has the second-most with 996 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health Inc., said Friday that one key area of concern is a 25% positive test rate in Novant's Triad and Charlotte markets over a seven-day rolling period.
DHHS reported Monday that Forsyth reached a record 14.5% positivity rate out of about 1,400 tests conducted Saturday. The previous record was 14.3% from tests conducted Thursday and Friday.
Statewide, there was a 13.9% positive rate out of 66,532 tests conducted Saturday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
Forsyth is on DHHS' list of 84 counties experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19 and color-coded red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.
The latest update, released Wednesday, also designated Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin as counties with critical spread.
Listed among 12 counties with substantial community spread — color-coded in orange — is Watauga.
COVID-19 warnings
On Jan. 5, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, issued a COVID-19 pandemic secretarial order that she called a stark warning. She repeated the warning Friday.
She recommends that North Carolinians stay at home apart from going to work and to essential activities, such as getting groceries, getting health care or taking care of family members.
The order repeated warnings that people 65 and older and anyone at high risk for developing serious illness should avoid leaving home.
Gov. Roy Cooper has extended through at least Jan. 29 a "modified stay at home" order that has acted as a statewide curfew since Dec. 11.
The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
