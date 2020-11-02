Forsyth adds 68 new COVID-19 cases Monday after 182 over the weekend

Forsyth County and the state began November with modest decreases in daily COVID-19 case counts.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 68 new cases in Forsyth, but no additional deaths Monday.
It is Forsyth's lowest daily case total in six days after reporting 100 on Sunday and 82 in Saturday's report.
Overall, Forsyth is at 9,289 cases and 121 deaths.
Forsyth has experienced 10 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported 1,336 cases and seven additional deaths Monday. It was the lowest daily number since 1,144 on Oct. 19.
The data may have been affected because 93% of hospitals in the state, but 100% in the Triad area, submitted their COVID-19 totals by Monday's 7:30 a.m. deadline.
The statewide daily case total is down from 2,507 reported on Sunday and 2,805 reported on Saturday. The record high for the pandemic was 2,885 reported on Thursday.
Since Oct. 15, seven daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
The overall totals are at 278,028 cases and 4,390 deaths since mid-March.
Key state numbers
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent uptick in most key COVID-19 metrics.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.
There was a 6.2% positive rate out of Saturday's 37,345 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,145 as of 11:15 a.m. Monday, up 24 from Sunday. The high was 1,279 on July 22.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total case count has jumped 58% from 175,815 to 278,028 as of 11:15 a.m. Monday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by nearly 52% from 2,889 to 4,390.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 29.5% from 214,684 to 278,028. The death toll is up by nearly 22% from 3,608 to 4,390.
Local updates
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:15 p.m. Monday: 7,965 out of 9,289, or 85.7%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of 12:15 p.m. Monday: 1,203.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Saturday (latest day available): 5.5% out of about 1,200 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Oct. 26 (latest day available): 231,611, or 88.4%.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Sunday: 311, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS reported there were 30,621 tests statewide Sunday, raising the overall total to 4.11 million.
DHHS' Friday update of outbreaks involving child care, K-12 schools and long-term care facilities listed one of Forsyth County's three Sunshine House locations, saying three staff members and two children were infected.
DHHS officials said the outbreak was at the 3806 Country Club Road location.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.