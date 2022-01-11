Forsyth adds 689 new COVID cases. 3 more deaths reported.

Forsyth County had 689 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths related to the virus, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
The highest-ever daily case count for Forsyth was 939 reported Jan. 6.
DHHS reported 2,653 new cases in Forsyth over the past weekend, including 577 Monday. The remaining 2,076 new cases were counted between noon Friday and noon Sunday.
Meanwhile, 3,991 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in North Carolina as of Tuesday — up 141 from Monday and just one patient shy of the record high, which was reported Jan. 13, 2021.
The state's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased for 15 consecutive days. Of the latest total, 429 patients are on ventilators.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 986 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, up 48 from the previous report.
There were 88 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 22 in the Triad region.
Statewide, 17,705 new cases were listed in Tuesday's report. The statewide count has declined over the past three days following a record 29,069 cases reported Saturday.
At-home testing kits
DHHS said it has "seen a record surge in testing demand recently that has strained the already tight testing supply nationally and across the state."
The department recommends anyone seeking testing options go to ncdhhs.gov/gettested to find test sites, ordering at-home testing kits, locating at-home testing kits at local pharmacies, and finding no-cost community testing events.
DHHS said it is partnering with Labcorp to provide at-home collection kits at no-cost through the COVID-19 test home collection kit program. Go to www.ondemand.labcorp.com/nc for more information.
The program is available to all North Carolinians statewide, with tests delivered to homes. Parents and guardians are required to place the order for anyone 5 to 17 years old.
"There are 1,500 tests available each business day for residents to request," DHHS said.
"We are aware that the federal government has plans to provide additional at-home tests but are awaiting more information."
Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month.
The Associated Press reported the administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.
Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit.
A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health care provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.
AP reported the federal government will launch a website by the end of January to begin making 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests available via mail.
Forsyth update
Since the onset of the pandemic, Forsyth has had 68,026 cases and 633 related deaths.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 32.5% as of Tuesday, while the statewide rate was 30.5%.
The vast majority of new cases during the current COVID-19 wave are the omicron variant, according to local and state public-health officials.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said that, when the delta variant was the prominent form of the coronavirus, the peak positive test rate was around 14%.
With Tuesday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 180.8 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported, in part because most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care.
Hospitalizations
The rising number of hospitalizations led the leaders of the Triad's three largest health care systems to warn Monday that their hospitals are at a critical stage in how effectively patients can be treated.
The chief executives of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. asked people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urged them not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments.
The executives shared the viewpoint of their infectious diseases experts that the omicron variant surge could begin to decline by early February.
However, Baptist chief executive Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag warned that if the public doesn’t assist with tamping down community spread, “we may continue for an extra few months with the same type of scenario” in terms of cases and hospitalizations.
Statewide update
North Carolina has recorded 1.9 million cases and 19,706 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. The death total is up 21 from Monday.
The statewide positive test rate was at 30.5% as of noon Tuesday. The record for the pandemic has been 31.8%, reported Jan. 5.
Since early July, the vast majority of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
State and local health care officials also attribute the current surge to colder weather leading people to spend more time indoors.
“We’re pushing the boundaries of what hospitals can handle, and it’s going to be like that through January,” Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said early this month.
Boosters update
As of noon Tuesday, 2.69 million COVID-19 booster doses had been given in North Carolina since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 70% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
About 60% of the overall Forsyth population is considered as fully vaccinated, including 70% of adult Forsyth residents.
Swift said Thursday that at least 8,142 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received at least one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 23% of the children in that age range in the county.
Swift said that about 6,018 Forsyth children in that age range, or 17%, are fully vaccinated.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate is at 46%.
“Our concern right now is what we’re seeing in our younger ages … we still have a sizable percentage of the population that still don’t have even one dose,” Swift said.
