Forsyth adds 689 new COVID cases. 3 more deaths reported.

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month.

The Associated Press reported the administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.

Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit.

A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health care provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.

AP reported the federal government will launch a website by the end of January to begin making 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests available via mail.

Forsyth update

Since the onset of the pandemic, Forsyth has had 68,026 cases and 633 related deaths.

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 32.5% as of Tuesday, while the statewide rate was 30.5%.

