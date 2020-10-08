Forsyth adds 84 new cases of COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina has surpassed 3,700 with an additional 29 reported Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The statewide death toll is at 3,722, including 143 already for October.

Forsyth County's total death toll has been at 104 since Sept. 30. Total cases increased by 84 in Thursday's report to 7,501. It was the second time in eight days that the daily count exceeded 80.

DHHS reported 2,428 new cases statewide Thursday for a total of 225,397. It was the largest daily case count in the state since a record 2,585 on Aug. 28.

Meanwhile, the statewide number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was unchanged Thursday at 1,028. The hospitalization count exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 20.

In North Carolina, positive coronavirus tests made up 5.5% of the 17,275 tests conducted Tuesday, the latest day reported.

That's down from 7.4% on Sunday — the highest the rate has been since 7.1% on Sept. 7. The positive rate was as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.

Latest COVID-19 numbers