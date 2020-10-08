Forsyth adds 84 new cases of COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina has surpassed 3,700 with an additional 29 reported Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The statewide death toll is at 3,722, including 143 already for October.
Forsyth County's total death toll has been at 104 since Sept. 30. Total cases increased by 84 in Thursday's report to 7,501. It was the second time in eight days that the daily count exceeded 80.
DHHS reported 2,428 new cases statewide Thursday for a total of 225,397. It was the largest daily case count in the state since a record 2,585 on Aug. 28.
Meanwhile, the statewide number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was unchanged Thursday at 1,028. The hospitalization count exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 20.
In North Carolina, positive coronavirus tests made up 5.5% of the 17,275 tests conducted Tuesday, the latest day reported.
That's down from 7.4% on Sunday — the highest the rate has been since 7.1% on Sept. 7. The positive rate was as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.
Support Local Journalism
Latest COVID-19 numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1:15 p.m. Thursday: 6,729, about 89.7%
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1:15 p.m. Thursday: 668
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Tuesday (latest day available): 3.7% out of about 1,100 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past two weeks.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Thursday: 250, the highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 97% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Thursday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 192,644 (about 87.7%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Monday afternoons.
Daily N.C. tests reported Thursday (subject to change): 33,074. Overall total is at 3.24 million.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.