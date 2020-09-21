Forsyth adds 86 COVID-19 cases over the weekend. NC reports more than 3,000 new cases, 40 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Forsyth County: 19
New COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Forsyth County: 28
New COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Forsyth County: 39
Forsyth deaths reported Saturday - Monday: 0
Total deaths reported in Forsyth since reporting began in mid-March: 94
Total Forsyth cases since mid-March: 6,833
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 6,252 (About 91.5%)
Active Forsyth County cases as reported Monday: 487
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 171, third highest of any region in the state.
(The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.)
DHHS said 95% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Monday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 100% reporting rate.
New COVID-19 cases reported Monday in North Carolina: 1,229
New COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in North Carolina: 1,333
New COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in North Carolina: 800
N.C. deaths reported Saturday - Monday: 40 (28 reported Monday, eight Sunday and four for Saturday).
Total deaths reported in N.C. since reporting began in mid-March: 3,247
Total N.C. cases since March: 194,381
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Sept. 14: 167,257 (about 90%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. on Mondays.
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Monday: 885, up four from Sunday's report.
Daily N.C. tests reported Monday (subject to change): 8,231, the lowest level over the past 30 days. Overall total is 2.82 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Saturday (latest day available): 5.4% out of 25,763 tests.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Saturday (latest day available): 3.2% out of about 650 tests.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
