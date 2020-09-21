Forsyth adds 86 COVID-19 cases over the weekend. NC reports more than 3,000 new cases, 40 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in North Carolina: 800

N.C. deaths reported Saturday - Monday: 40 (28 reported Monday, eight Sunday and four for Saturday).

Total deaths reported in N.C. since reporting began in mid-March: 3,247

Total N.C. cases since March: 194,381

Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Sept. 14: 167,257 (about 90%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. on Mondays.

Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Monday: 885, up four from Sunday's report.

Daily N.C. tests reported Monday (subject to change): 8,231, the lowest level over the past 30 days. Overall total is 2.82 million.

Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Saturday (latest day available): 5.4% out of 25,763 tests.

Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Saturday (latest day available): 3.2% out of about 650 tests.

All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.