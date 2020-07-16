North Carolina experienced its second highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases with 2,160 new cases reported Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said. The highest daily case total was 2,462 on Saturday. The overall total is at 93,426 statewide.
The number of North Carolinians requiring hospitalization dropped from a record high of 1,142 on Wednesday to 1,134 as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. COVID-19 related deaths rose by 20 to 1,588.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported Thursday the county had 96 new cases for a total of at least 3,946 since mid-March. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 40.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, have cited increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations as reasons for pausing the state's second phase of reopening for a second time Tuesday — this time until at least Aug. 7.
Cooper has issued a statewide order requiring face masks be worn in public settings. Cohen will hold a COVID-19 update press conference at 2 p.m. today.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Thursday, 2,508 Forsyth residents are counted as recovered for an active case count of 1,398. At least 11 cases in Forsyth are linked to staff members at the Forsyth County Jail, but no inmates had tested positive as of Tuesday.
Meanwhile, DHHS lists Guilford County with 3,877 cases, up 37 from Wednesday, and with three additional deaths to 131.
There have been at least 15,016 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region with 279 reported deaths.
The state's positive testing rate has hovered between 9% and 10% since at least mid-May, but was at 8% as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. There have been 1.31 million North Carolinians tested.
Cohen has said she would feel more comfortable with a 5% positive rate.
Forsyth health officials said Tuesday there had been 3,662 positive results out of 31,720 tests for an 11.5% positive rate.
Cohen has said the data is showing increasing community spread of the virus by individuals "when they feel completely fine and they don't know they have it" and by workers in more high-risk jobs, such as meat-processing facilities and long-term care facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.