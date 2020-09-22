Forsyth adds one COVID-19 related death for total of 95

Forsyth County experienced an additional COVID-19 related death amid a slowdown in new cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the latest Forsyth death Tuesday, increasing the overall count to 95 since mid-March.
There were 17 new cases reported Tuesday for an overall total of 6,850. The daily cases have ranged from 17 to 40 in the past week.
The Forsyth Department of Public Health provided more detailed numbers Tuesday.
Overall cases by age group:
20.9% ages 15 to 24
18% ages 25 to 34
17.4% ages 35 to 44
14.4% ages 45 to 54
10.3% ages 65 and older
10% ages 55 to 64
8.9% ages 14 and under.
Overall total of deaths by age group:
66 for ages 65 and older
19 for ages 55 to 64
six for ages 45 to 54
two for ages 25 to 34
one for ages 35 to 44.
Overall cases by race:
45.6%, or 3,049, Hispanic
24.7%, or 1,648, white
15.5%, or 1,038, Black
11.9%, or 794, unknown race
2.3%, or 155, Asian.
Overall deaths by race: 43 white residents; 31 Black residents; 19 Hispanic residents; and one Asian resident.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
Latest COVID-19 numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 6,290 (About 91.8%)
Active Forsyth County cases reported Tuesday: 465.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Sunday (latest day available): 3.1% out of about 500 tests.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 172, third highest of any region in the state.
(The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.)
DHHS said 96% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Tuesday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 100% reporting rate.
New COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in North Carolina: 1,168.
N.C. deaths reported Tuesday: 39.
Total deaths reported in N.C. since reporting began in mid-March: 3,286
Total N.C. cases since March: 195,549
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 176,422 (about 90.7%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Mondays.
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Tuesday: 905, up 20 from Monday's report.
Daily N.C. tests reported Monday (subject to change): 14,029. Overall total is 2.82 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Sunday (latest day available): 5.4% out of 22,476 tests.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.