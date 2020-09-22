Forsyth adds one COVID-19 related death for total of 95

Forsyth County experienced an additional COVID-19 related death amid a slowdown in new cases.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the latest Forsyth death Tuesday, increasing the overall count to 95 since mid-March.

There were 17 new cases reported Tuesday for an overall total of 6,850. The daily cases have ranged from 17 to 40 in the past week.

The Forsyth Department of Public Health provided more detailed numbers Tuesday.

Overall cases by age group:

20.9% ages 15 to 24

18% ages 25 to 34

17.4% ages 35 to 44

14.4% ages 45 to 54

10.3% ages 65 and older

10% ages 55 to 64

8.9% ages 14 and under.

Overall total of deaths by age group:

66 for ages 65 and older

19 for ages 55 to 64

six for ages 45 to 54

two for ages 25 to 34

one for ages 35 to 44.