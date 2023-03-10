Forsyth County, along with the entire state, is listed in the low category for COVID-19 community spread.

Forsyth has been in the medium category in six of the previous eight reports.

The latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday has Forsyth’s three key metrics still trending in a more positive direction.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 51 in Forsyth, compared with 60 and 109 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 8.6, compared with 11.2 and 8.8 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.3% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.4% and 2.6% in the previous two weeks.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that hospitals in a 17-county version of the Triad region averaged 152 COVID-19 patients, down from 167 for the week that ended Feb. 18.

Forsyth COVID-19 update

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth continued on a downward trend last week, while there were no additional deaths disclosed, DHHS reported Wednesday.

There were 264 cases listed for Forsyth, down from a revised 329 in the previous report. About 23%, or 62, of the new cases were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 125,590 confirmed cases and 969 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Influenza update

DHHS reported Thursday there have been 182 flu-related deaths in N.C. since flu season began Oct. 1.

That’s up 10 from the previous DHHS report on Feb. 25.

The death total was: six North Carolinians ages 65 and older; three between ages 50 and 64; and one between ages 25 and 49.

Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.

For the latest report, there was one confirmed flu-related death last week, with the remaining confirmed deaths occurring weeks earlier.

There have been 125 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as 38 in the 50-to-64 age group, 16 in the 25-to-49 age group, and three in the 5-to-17 age group.