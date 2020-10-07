Forsyth among first N.C. urban counties to use new online system for reporting deaths

The state's seven largest urban counties will be the first to use a new online system for reporting death records, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.
The system will launch on a staggered rollout starting Oct. 19 affecting Buncombe, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Johnston, Mecklenburg, Orange and Wake counties.
The system will be known by the acronym NCDAVE, short for NC Database Application for Vital Events.
Through NCDAVE, North Carolina’s funeral directors, medical certifiers and medical examiners will compile death information electronically, which can then be submitted to local registrars for the creation of a death certificate and then onward to registers of deeds for issuance.
Statewide implementation is anticipated by June with 19 additional counties going online in December.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having accurate vital records available as quickly as possible,” Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, the state's health director, said in a statement.
“By accelerating the time to finalize death certificates from more than a month to a matter of days, we will be able to understand and respond to public health trends faster.”
NCDAVE is replacing a manual, paper-based process that could take months, and sometimes required funeral home staff to drive to several offices for death certificates to be registered.
DHHS said the new system "will allow for greater efficiency, increased data accuracy and consistency in reporting processes, faster delivery of death certificates, reduce travel cost for funeral firms, and improve disease tracking for public health purposes."
Implementing NCDAVE "will greatly reduce wait times for families who need their loved ones’ death records and enhance the vital statistics we collect for the state,” said Mark Benton, assistant secretary for the N.C. Division of Public Health.
The system was developed in coordination with VitalChek.
For more information about death reporting and vital statistics, visit vitalrecords.nc.gov.
