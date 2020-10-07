Forsyth among first N.C. urban counties to use new online system for reporting deaths

The state's seven largest urban counties will be the first to use a new online system for reporting death records, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

The system will launch on a staggered rollout starting Oct. 19 affecting Buncombe, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Johnston, Mecklenburg, Orange and Wake counties.

The system will be known by the acronym NCDAVE, short for NC Database Application for Vital Events.

Through NCDAVE, North Carolina’s funeral directors, medical certifiers and medical examiners will compile death information electronically, which can then be submitted to local registrars for the creation of a death certificate and then onward to registers of deeds for issuance.

Statewide implementation is anticipated by June with 19 additional counties going online in December.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having accurate vital records available as quickly as possible,” Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, the state's health director, said in a statement.

“By accelerating the time to finalize death certificates from more than a month to a matter of days, we will be able to understand and respond to public health trends faster.”