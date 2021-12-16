Forsyth approaches 600 COVID-19 related deaths amid elevated community spread

Forsyth County is approaching another sobering COVID-19 milestone with three additional deaths reported Thursday.
The county has had at least 598 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services listed Forsyth with 135 new cases between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth’s number of new cases has ranged in recent weeks from 40 a day to a nine-week high of 169, reported Dec. 2.
Overall, Forsyth has had a total of 56,105 cases. The county has had 373 COVID-related deaths in 2021, compared with 225 in 2020.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
With Thursday’s report, Forsyth averaged 31.3 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period, while Guilford is at 25.3 per 100,000.
Forsyth’s positive test rate has averaged 9% over the past two weeks. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15. By comparison, Guilford is at 7.3%.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift expects the Forsyth daily case count to remain elevated through the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
"We're becoming numb to these COVID-19 numbers, but we can't allow ourselves to be," Swift said.
"Out of the 135 new cases listed today, one to two of those people will die from COVID-19, and it could be a higher total among the elderly and those with compromised health conditions."
Omicron impact
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s outgoing health secretary, said Tuesday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has placed North Carolina back into the red zone for COVID-19 community spread, which contains a recommendation for wearing masks in most indoor public venues.
State and local healthcare officials attribute the current surge primarily to Thanksgiving holiday gatherings and colder weather leading more people to spend more time indoors.
Cohen continued to recommend getting tested for COVID two to three days before traveling to a family or public gathering, and getting tested again once back home.
Thomas Denny, chief operating officer for the Duke (University) Human Vaccine Institute, said Thursday that the arrival of a more transmissible omicron "is creating a perfect storm."
"I do not see how we don’t see a high rate of omicron being present by the time we get to January."
When asked about holiday travel advice, Denny said that "if you’re living in an area that is very low prevalence of infection, and everyone is staying within that area and not traveling … your likelihood of infection is reduced."
"But, if you’re living in a high-prevalent zone, or you’re traveling amongst a number of high-prevalent zones, and you’re coming together in groups and you have people who are not vaccinated, the likelihood increases.”
Statewide update
DHHS reported 4,165 new cases Thursday, compared with 3,755 Wednesday, 1,932 Tuesday and 2,168 Monday.
The last time the daily case count was higher than Thursday's report was 4,236 on Oct. 9.
By comparison, the state’s Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Statewide, there were 29 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Tuesday and Wednesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.58 million COVID-19 cases and 19,099 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,604 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide Thursday, up 53 from Wednesday. Thursday's total is the highest daily count since Oct. 22.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 457 COVID-19 patients, down 11 from Wednesday. The Triad has the highest number of any region in the state.
The statewide positive test rate was 7.5%, down from 9.1% on Wednesday. The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters, vaccinations
As of noon Thursday, 2.04 million COVID-19 booster doses have been given in N.C. since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.65 million with the two-dose regimen and 464,179 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Thursday, 224,456 Forsyth residents — or 59% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 68%, Wake County 70% and Mecklenburg County 60%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
Swift said at least 6,726 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine.
That represents about 19% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Swift said that about 4,600 Forsyth children in that age range, or 12%, are fully vaccinated.
Cohen said Tuesday that about 17% of North Carolinians in that age group, or more than 151,000 out of 893,000, have received at least one dose.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate remains at 46%. The statewide rate is 46% for at least one vaccine shot in that age group.
