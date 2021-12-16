Forsyth approaches 600 COVID-19 related deaths amid elevated community spread

Forsyth’s positive test rate has averaged 9% over the past two weeks. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15. By comparison, Guilford is at 7.3%.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift expects the Forsyth daily case count to remain elevated through the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.

"We're becoming numb to these COVID-19 numbers, but we can't allow ourselves to be," Swift said.

"Out of the 135 new cases listed today, one to two of those people will die from COVID-19, and it could be a higher total among the elderly and those with compromised health conditions."

Omicron impact

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s outgoing health secretary, said Tuesday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has placed North Carolina back into the red zone for COVID-19 community spread, which contains a recommendation for wearing masks in most indoor public venues.

State and local healthcare officials attribute the current surge primarily to Thanksgiving holiday gatherings and colder weather leading more people to spend more time indoors.