Forsyth avoids $2.7 million in lost taxes with Caterpillar in negotiated settlement

"They obviously had an idea that the property was not valued properly, and they appealed," Burgiss said.

As it stands, Burgess said, the negotiated settlement trims the company's valuation by only $14.1 million, which works out to about a $100,000 reduction in taxes, although the settlement also eliminated a $302,000 discovery penalty the county had assessed during the process.

"The tax administration is very pleased with this result and we believe this resolution is fair and reasonable," Burgiss said in his memo. Commenting to a reporter on the settlement, Burgiss said that discovery penalties are made when tax assessors find assets that are either not listed or submitted at a lower valuation than the county believes should apply.

Caterpillar officials had no comment on the settlement.

Caterpillar began production at its Winston-Salem plant in 2011, making axles and wheels for the company's largest mining trucks. From 2016, the company shifted production to railroad equipment at the local plant through its subsidiary company, Progress Rail.