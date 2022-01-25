Forsyth avoids $2.7 million in lost taxes with Caterpillar in negotiated settlement

Forsyth County and Caterpillar Inc. have settled a multi-year tax dispute in what county officials call a good outcome, with the final numbers close to what the county originally claimed.
The dispute, which dates to 2017, involved disagreement over the valuation put on the company's business personal property at the company's plant on Temple School Road near its intersection with Union Cross Road.
"It was a potential $2.7 million revenue loss for the county alone, not including any city taxes at stake," said John Burgiss, the county tax assessor and collector.
The company appealed the valuations that the county put on the business personal property at the plant, starting from 2017 and running through the 2021 assessment.
"Caterpillar claimed their business personal property values should be cut roughly in half, meaning that for each year they sought a reduction in value of between $56 million and $94 million," Burgiss said in a memo he wrote to Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts on Dec. 16. "During this time period, we also assessed discovery penalties as a result of their listing deficiencies."
Had Caterpillar won its appeal in full, Burgiss said, the county would have lost $324.8 million in valuation at the company, which would have in turn led to the $2.7 million loss in tax revenue.
"They obviously had an idea that the property was not valued properly, and they appealed," Burgiss said.
As it stands, Burgess said, the negotiated settlement trims the company's valuation by only $14.1 million, which works out to about a $100,000 reduction in taxes, although the settlement also eliminated a $302,000 discovery penalty the county had assessed during the process.
"The tax administration is very pleased with this result and we believe this resolution is fair and reasonable," Burgiss said in his memo. Commenting to a reporter on the settlement, Burgiss said that discovery penalties are made when tax assessors find assets that are either not listed or submitted at a lower valuation than the county believes should apply.
Caterpillar officials had no comment on the settlement.
Caterpillar began production at its Winston-Salem plant in 2011, making axles and wheels for the company's largest mining trucks. From 2016, the company shifted production to railroad equipment at the local plant through its subsidiary company, Progress Rail.
Along the way, Caterpillar renegotiated financial incentives that had brought its operations to Forsyth County, leaving it the ability to still collect incentives despite not reaching the number of jobs the company had promised.
Counting $7.5 million paid to buy the land Caterpillar sits on, the city and county together have paid out almost $18 million in incentives to Caterpillar. On the other hand, Caterpillar has paid the city and county almost $34 million in taxes from the Temple School Road operation. That amount includes both real property taxes, which were not in dispute, and business personal property.
Burgiss said that the company's appeal of its tax valuation included a tour of the plant by local and state tax officials, as efforts went forward to reach a settlement.
Burgiss said he got a lot of help on the case from Fred Johnson, assistant county attorney, Jim Turner, an independent expert the county hired to fight the appeal, and the county's business personal property audit staff, led by their manager Brianna Collins.
Burgiss said the kind of appeal that Caterpillar launched is one not seen very often "relative to the amount of the property." Appeals can go to either the county's board of equalization and review, or, for most of the appeals filed by Caterpillar, through the state Property Tax Commission.
With Caterpillar, the settlement ended the appeals.
"The settlement was a negotiated outcome between the county tax office and them," Burgiss said.
336-727-7369