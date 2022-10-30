Forsyth backs effort to make US 421 to Wilkesboro an interstate highway

Just as future Interstate 74 gets ready to open along another segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway, there’s now a push to have U.S. 421 west of Winston-Salem declared a future interstate.

Forsyth County and other area governments are backing a move to have U.S. 421 from Winston-Salem to Wilkesboro declared a future interstate highway corridor, as a way to boost economic development prospects in Northwest North Carolina.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recently passed a resolution in favor of the effort, which will be undertaken by trying to convince the state’s congressional delegation to have the stretch of freeway so designated.

U.S. 421 is already a divided highway, although it would require further upgrades to meet all interstate highway standards, said Loren Hill, who has been talking up the effort. Hill is regional economic development director for Carolina Core, the designation that’s been given to a zone across the center of the state stretching from Yadkin to Cumberland counties.

U.S. 421 cuts across the center of the region, and for much of the way exists as a four-lane divided highway.

Carolina Core is already counting as a win the designation of U.S. 421 from Greensboro to Interstate 95 as future I-685. That was done by language included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill signed last November by President Joe Biden. Backers said the support of Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis was key to that effort.

U.S. 421 west of Winston-Salem would not be able to share the same I-685 designation, since spur interstate routes — routes that don’t connect to an interstate on each end — have to carry a three-digit sign that begins with an odd number: Think I-140 in Wilmington or I-795 to Goldsboro

Bobby Todd, the director of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce, said that companies looking for a new site “always want to know the distance to an interstate highway” when they make inquiries.

Added value

“Anytime you have a new interstate highway, that adds value to your location,” Todd said. “We have done the first step, and that is to request it. There are a lot of upgrades that will be needed before it can be designated an interstate highway.”

Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said that bringing up that western section of U.S. 421 to interstate highway standards has never been on the radar of state transportation planners.

“I do know that the section from the I-40 interchange to beyond Peace Haven and Muddy Creek was all designed to meet interstate standards,” Ivey said. “The majority of the bridges in Forsyth County are fairly low.”

A lot of bridges crossing streams would also have to be replaced to bring them up to interstate highway standards, Ivey added, calling attention to the biggest of them, the bridges over the Yadkin River between Forsyth and Yadkin counties.

The shoulders along most of U.S. 421 are much too narrow over most of the area advocates want to designate as an interstate. They would have to be widened to meet the standards.

Still, the designation as a future interstate would make the highway eligible for upgrade funding, Ivey said. But it would not allow the road to jump ahead in line, so to speak, in front of other higher-priority projects.

“Because of the way we do transportation funding, it would have to be submitted as a project” on the state’s transportation improvement program, Ivey said.

Cost-benefit

The transportation improvement program rates projects at the state, regional and division levels based on factors such as safety, congestion, the cost-to-benefit analysis and local priorities. While adding the U.S. 421 conversion wouldn’t guarantee that it would be funded, Ivey said that new projects that do get added can push down other projects if they rate higher.

“There is a limited amount of money,” Ivey said. “If you add another project (to the ones getting money) another one would have to drop out.”

There are basically two ways to get a new interstate highway designated: the administrative route, which involves going through to the Federal Highway Administration, and the Congressional route, which involves getting the designation added to transportation bills passed by Congress.

To pass muster through the administrative route, a proposed addition to the system should “directly serve major highway traffic generators,” according to federal guidelines, which go on to define those traffic generators as urbanized areas with more than 100,000 people or other areas such as military installations, transportation terminals and the like.

Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro and surrounding communities together have around 20,000 people, and only 66,000 people live in all of Wilkes County. So it’s not surprising that backers of the interstate designation are banking on getting Congressional approval.

It’s not a novel approach. I-73 and I-74 both came about through congressional action, as did the more recent designation of future I-685. Future interstates 42 (Raleigh to Morehead City) and 87 (Raleigh to Norfolk) were also done by acts of Congress.

Hill said that its possible that backers could get their proposal before Congress during the lame-duck session between the Nov. 8 election and when 2023 Congress convenes in January.

Even the designation as a future interstate means something, Hill said.

“A developer will get a proposal to submit all sites within X number of miles from an interstate,” Hill said. “If there’s no interstate, they can’t submit their property. If it is a future interstate, that is a reason to submit that property. Not having the interstate name tied to it rules out a lot of properties.”

Todd, over in Yadkin County, doesn’t miss a beat when asked how long it would take for a future interstate to become a real interstate.

“Forty years,” he said, noting that parts of I-73 and I-74 still are not finished. “That’s moving at the speed of the DOT.”