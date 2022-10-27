Forsyth commissioners approve 'uncertain' fix for erosion problem near Smith Reynolds Airport in eastern Winston-Salem.

Despite opposition from critics who argue it’s an uncertain solution that will take too long to complete if approved, Smith Reynolds Airport will seek a state grant to cover most of the cost to stabilize a section of Brushy Fork Creek where extreme erosion has eaten away at property in an adjacent neighborhood.

Forsyth County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a request from Airport Director Mark Davidson to apply for a $320,000 grant for the project from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund. The county would kick in $80,000 for work to shore up a section of Brushy Fork behind homes on Barkwood Drive.

The proposed solution frustrated environmental advocates who cited what they considered a lack of urgency in addressing neighbors’ issues and compensating them for the thousands of dollars they say they’ve spent dealing with the damage.

Yadkin Riverkeeper Edgar Miller called the county’s prospects for securing the competitive grant “uncertain at best,” and noted that it would be nearly a year before winners are announced. State officials told the Journal it would likely be early 2024 before a grant-funded restoration project could begin.

“The residents of Barkwood Drive have been dealing with these issues for more than four years and deserve to have their concerns addressed now,” Miller told commissioners during the meeting’s public comment period. “With tens of millions of dollars being invested in the airport’s expansion, it would seem reasonable that the county and the airport can afford to address these concerns and reassure the residents ... their homes and property are not going to be damaged further.”

Barkwood residents — some of whom have lived in their homes for more than 50 years — say Brushy Fork Creek began eating away at their back yards at an unprecedented rate shortly after the airport clear-cut 250 acres of trees behind their homes in 2015. Surging water has toppled trees, taken out fences, damaged outbuildings and opened sinkholes.

'Not my intention to offend'

Questions from the Journal about the erosion and permits for the tree removal led to scrutiny in June from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, which advised the airport to take necessary steps to control runoff from the deforested area.

Davidson said he decided to apply for the grant after learning about the erosion issues through the Journal’s reporting.

However, while supporting the grant application Thursday, the airport director and some commissioners pushed back on the assertion that the tree harvesting project was responsible for the Barkwood residents’ damage.

“We don’t know for certain that we contributed to the erosion, but we’re here to help,” Davidson said.

Commissioner Richard Linville said he visited the site Tuesday to get a firsthand look. When asked Thursday whether he’d conclude that the airport was responsible for the creek erosion, he replied, “No, I would not.”

“It’s not my intention to offend or argue with anyone, I’m just telling you what I saw,” Linville added, while also noting that the clearing was done with approval from the N.C. Forest Service, and trees near the creek were left in place.

But multiple experts have told the Journal that the removal of trees likely did lead to increased runoff that ate away at the banks of a creek that residents say they once were able to easily cross with a single step.

And questions remain about the level of environmental oversight of the project.

The forest service told the Journal that the agency ended its role and revoked an agricultural exemption that allowed the project to proceed without a standard erosion and sediment-control plan when it learned the tree removal was being done in preparation for an airport expansion.

Officials with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said it’s unclear whether DEQ assumed monitoring of the site at that point. However, DEQ did identify erosion issues when it inspected the area in June.

Wake Forest University engineering students are studying the site as part of a senior design project to determine how much of the creek erosion is linked to the loss of trees, said Courtney Di Vittorio, a WFU professor who specializes in water management.

While conceding that the state funds are not a sure thing, Linville said the county can consider other funding sources if the grant is not approved. That decision won’t come until December 2023, Davidson, the airport director, confirmed when asked by Commissioner Don Martin.

“Wow,” Martin replied. “That’s a long time.”